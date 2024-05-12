Philippine islanders bear the brunt of green energy mining

Nature and EnvironmentPhilippinesPhilippine islanders bear the brunt of green energy miningTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentPhilippinesChantal Eco12/05/2024December 5, 2024Residents of Homonhon Island, which has rich deposits of minerals used in electric vehicle batteries, are resisting the expansion of a mine they say will destroy forests and pollute drinking water.https://p.dw.com/p/4nnpfAdvertisement