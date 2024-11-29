Will CERN build a gigantic new supercollider?

ScienceSwitzerlandWill CERN build a gigantic new supercollider?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoScienceSwitzerland11/29/2024November 29, 2024In 2012, the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) announced the discovery of the Higgs’ boson – a particle physics sensation. If built, an even bigger particle accelerator could address questions surrounding mysterious ‘dark matter’.https://p.dw.com/p/4nJ7AAdvertisement