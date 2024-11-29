  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
German election 2025Middle East crisisRussia's war in Ukraine
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
ScienceSwitzerland

Will CERN build a gigantic new supercollider?

November 29, 2024

In 2012, the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) announced the discovery of the Higgs’ boson – a particle physics sensation. If built, an even bigger particle accelerator could address questions surrounding mysterious ‘dark matter’.

https://p.dw.com/p/4nJ7A
Skip next section More on Science from Europe

More on Science from Europe

First images from Euclid mission

Euclid space telescope releases spectacular images of cosmos

The Euclid mission operated by the European Space Agency aims to map out as much as a third of the sky in 3D.
ScienceOctober 21, 202401:31 min
Higgs Boson, illustration Conceptual illustration of the Higgs particle orange, top and bottom being produced by colliding two protons.

What is the universe made of?

In seven decades, the high-energy physics facility CERN has changed how we see the universe at the tiniest scales.
ScienceSeptember 30, 202402:35 min
ESA's Ariane 6 rocket set to fly

Ariane 6 opens new chapter for European space access

Four years later than initially planned, the European Space Agency's Ariane 6 rocket has taken off for its first flight.
ScienceJuly 9, 202402:31 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Science from around the world

More on Science from around the world

USA Space l Kennedy Space Center l Besucher besichtigen Lunar Sample

How lunar rocks have shaped what we know about the moon

Moon missions are in planning, with stations not far behind. What can samples from its surface tell us?
ScienceNovember 27, 202414:52 min
DW Projekt Zukunft/Tomorrow Today Sendung I Zuschauerfrage Milchstrasse

Why is our home galaxy called the Milky Way?

This Tomorrow Today viewer question comes from Daniele M. in Bulgaria.
ScienceNovember 27, 202402:31 min
Projekt Zukunft 2024 | Planetensystem

How do we know other planetary systems are out there?

How do we detect exoplanetary systems? A viewer question sent in by Wayne K. in the US.
ScienceNovember 22, 202402:29 min
Show more