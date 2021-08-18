Visit the new DW website

Raw materials

The Earth's resources are finite. Yet, we are using things like water and oil as if they were in endless supply. How can we use what we have more wisely?

Raw materials are a blessing and a curse at one and the same time. On the one hand, they secure our survival, create power and turn the wheels of progress. On the other, however, by mining and using them, we are destroying the environment and large areas of habitat. In particular, the use of fossil fuels such as oil, gas and coal is responsible for vast quantities of climate-damaging greenhouse gas emissions. But minerals such as gold, diamonds, coltan, rare earths and even drinking water and sand are raw materials.

Indonesia Java | Global Ideas: Regenwasser Priester

Indonesia's water priest 18.08.2021

Privatization means cheap drinking water is no longer a given in Indonesia. In Central Java, a priest has found a solution by helping his village collect rainwater.

Bani Khellan, KRI. Mahmoud is a worker from Southern Iraq at Kawa Salar’s farm. He is helping the farmer planting date palms, a plant typical of much warmer areas. Salar used to grow rice and several fish farms but due to water scarcity he is now trying to switch to date palms. He says he used to employ 150 families, while now he only has a few seasonal workers.

Tensions rise as Iranian dams cut off Iraqi water supplies 16.08.2021

Drought in Iran is sparking protests, but its strategy of building dams to conserve water has devastating consequences across the border in Iraq.

Eine von vielen illegalen Goldminen in der Provinz Manica, Mosambik. Oft wird hochgiftiges Quecksilber benutzt um das Gold zu binden.

Mozambique: Swapping gold for organic farming 17.06.2021

With unemployment rising in the southeastern African country due to COVID-19, some locals have turned to digging for gold in the rivers of Chimanimani National Park. Organic farming offers an alternative.
Mobile cranes are seen in front of a building in Tiu Keng Ling. 19MAY20 SCMP / Xiaomei Chen Photo via Newscom picture alliance

Green construction: Creating emissions-free building sites 20.04.2021

Building sites produce emissions and air pollution. Cities, developers and construction machinery manufacturers are looking for ways to clean them up.

Urheber: Vrisoules Ort: Athens, Greece Beschreibung: Women from the activist group Vrisoules protest against hydrocarbon exploration in Greece. Nur in Zusammenhang mit Global Ideas Berichterstattung. Schlagworte: Global Ideas, Umwelt, Fracking, Öl, Griechenland, Protest -- via Jennifer Collins

In Greece, women activists sing and dance against oil and gas 01.04.2021

As other countries turn away from fossil fuel exploration, Greece is searching for oil and natural gas amid protests. But a global shift to renewables and the pandemic are complicating drilling plans. 
Ein Bhujal Jankaar übermittelt Daten an die Wissenschaftler. Ein indischer Mann steht im Schatten von Bäumen und tippt etwas in sein Mobiltelefon (c) Manish Mehta/DW

India's young water experts quench thirst of parched communities 21.12.2020

Groundwater is an essential resource for farmers but is scarce in arid regions of India. Some village residents have teamed up with universities to keep the water flowing and crops growing.

Gold mining in the Amazon Aufgenommen: Creporizao, Dezember 2019 Rechte: Peter Yeung Schlagwörter: Gold mining, Creporizao NUR IN VERBINDUNG MIT DEM BEITRAG VON PETER YEUNG ZU VERWENDEN

Brazil's Amazon rainforest has become the Wild West for illegal gold miners 15.04.2020

Unregulated mining is already causing catastrophic deforestation, pollution and conflict on indigenous land. But a newly proposed bill could "open the floodgates."
commercial (industrial) hemp field near Roland, Manitoba, Canada PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY acp15238 DavexReede Commercial Industrial Hemp Field Near Roland Manitoba Canada PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY acp15238 DavexReede

Is hemp really a green miracle plant? 03.10.2019

Hemp, a non-psychoactive relative of cannabis, is touted online as a miracle plant that could save us from environmental destruction and dietary destitution. But should we take claims of its powers with a pinch of salt?

CD Maharashtra Drought Migration - DW 05 Pushpa Sadgar, 29, stands in her field in Hatkarwadi village with one her chickens. Half of them died this summer due to the heatwave which hit Maharashtra before the onset of monsoon. ++++++++ All of the photographs sent as part of this story (CD Maharashtra Drought Migration - DW 01 – 12) were taken by myself, Catherine Davison, in July 2019, in the districts of Beed and Latur, Maharashtra, India. Declaration below: I hereby declare that I took this photograph and am giving DW the right to use it online, including social media. In case the picture was taken by a third party, I do hold the rights to this image and DW is entitled to use it online and in social media. Signed: Catherine Davison

India's ghost villages: Food and water scarcity forcing many to leave 06.08.2019

Prolonged droughts and crop failures are causing some Indian villages to empty. For the women and elderly left behind, it's a struggle. As temperatures continue to rise, there's little hope their loved ones will return.
Quelle: Swajal Ort: Indien Beschreibung: Leute stehen vor einem sogenannten Water ATM. Viele Menschen in Indien haben keinen Zugang zu sauberem Wasser und müssen Wasser in Flaschen kaufen. Das ist sehr teuer. ATMs sind eine günstigere Lösung.

India's water woes: Could special ATMs solve the lack of clean drinking water? 03.04.2019

Tap water in India isn't always clean; people often have to turn to bottled drinking water instead. But that's too expensive for poorer communities. Social entrepreneurs are stepping in with an unusual solution.
18.07.2018, Sachsen, Wildenhain: Landwirt Matthias Böbel von der Erzeugergemeinschaft Agrarprodukte eG steht auf einem vertrocknetes Feld, auf dem nur wenige Maispflanzen wachsen. In vielen Teilen Sachsens hat es seit Monaten kaum geregnet. In der Folge fällt bei vielen Landwirten nicht nur die Ernte kleiner aus als sonst. Manchem Bauern fehlt auch Futter für seine Tiere. (zu dpa «Wegen Dürre: Sächsischer Bauer bringt Tiere nach Thüringen» vom 20.07.2018) Foto: Monika Skolimowska/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

After a year of record droughts, Germany's meteorological office sets up early warning system 26.03.2019

In 2018, record drought across Germany caused crop failures and left farmers struggling. Germany's meteorological office says the droughts were not a once off and is setting up an early warning system to help farmers.
PAWLOWICE, POLAND - NOVEMBER 30: A coal miner's face is covered in coal dust as he walks in a shaft close to where a machine was grinding coal from a wall approximately 1000 meters below the surface at the KWK Pniowek coal mine on November 30, 2018 in Pawlowice, Poland. The mine, owned by Polish mining company JSW, is Poland's largest coal mine, with 3,900 miners descending below ground to churn out 13.5 thousand tons of high-grade coal each day that will be destined for coking at steel mills across Europe. The United Nations COP 24 climate conference is scheduled to begin this Sunday at nearby Katowice. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

As coal mines shutter, Polish miners seek a way to adjust 06.12.2018

Poland has pledged to keep burning coal, flying in the face of climate change science. Activists say the country needs to phase out coal for the climate and the economy, while protecting miners' livelihoods.
Shift Smartphone

Smartphones: Live longer, be greener 23.11.2018

The huge number of smartphones in the world, combined with their short lifespans, make the ubiquitous devices a major environmental problem. Could modular designs be the solution?
Stausee bei Paraibuna, Brasilien (4826)xLucasxLacazxRuizx/xFotoar PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRA Reservoir at Brazil xLucasxLacazxRuizx xFotoar PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRA

Is the 'Saudi Arabia of water' wasting its most valuable resource? 18.04.2018

The Guarani aquifer is the second-largest body of subterranean freshwater on the planet — but drought, heightened usage and privatization rumors are underscoring the need to protect it.
22.03.2017*****Kolkata, INDIA: Indian people collect drinking water from a leaking pipeline, in Kolkata, 22 March 2007, the World Water Day. Millions of people in India do not access to sanitized drinking water. AFP PHOTO/ Deshakalyan CHOWDHURY (Photo credit should read DESHAKALYAN CHOWDHURY/AFP/Getty Images)

Drinking water around the world 31.08.2017

It's scarce, unevenly distributed and causes mass migration - here are some facts about our drinking water.
Title: Cusco Bildbeschreibung: Cusco ist die Hauptstadt der gleichnamigen Region und der Provinz Cusco im Zentrum des peruanischen Andenhochlandes. Sie liegt in 3.416 m Höhe und hat 348.935 Einwohner. Sie ist Sitz des Erzbistums Cuzco und einer Universität. Die wechselvolle Geschichte als Hauptstadt des Inkareiches, die Sehenswürdigkeiten in der Umgebung und die Landschaft inmitten der Anden machen sie zum Anziehungspunkt vieler Touristen. Als Ausgangspunkt zu der Inkastadt Machu Picchu ist sie weltbekannt geworden. Stichwörter: UGC, Cusco, Peru, Jahanshah Javid Quelle: Jahanshah Javid Lizenz: Frei

Wastewater management in Cuzco 09.06.2017

The Peruvian city of Cuzco is situated 3,500 meters above sea level. Until recently, it stank to high heaven. Thanks to modern sewage management, its wastewater treatment facilities are environmentally friendly — and the stench has disappeared.
