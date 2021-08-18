The Earth's resources are finite. Yet, we are using things like water and oil as if they were in endless supply. How can we use what we have more wisely?

Raw materials are a blessing and a curse at one and the same time. On the one hand, they secure our survival, create power and turn the wheels of progress. On the other, however, by mining and using them, we are destroying the environment and large areas of habitat. In particular, the use of fossil fuels such as oil, gas and coal is responsible for vast quantities of climate-damaging greenhouse gas emissions. But minerals such as gold, diamonds, coltan, rare earths and even drinking water and sand are raw materials.