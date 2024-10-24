Wagner: What's Russia up to in the Central African Republic?

PoliticsCentral African RepublicWagner: What's Russia up to in the Central African Republic?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsCentral African RepublicZigoto Tchaya in Bangui, Central African Republic | Eddy Micah10/24/2024October 24, 2024DW interviews Dimitri Sytyi, a key player in the Wagner Group's activities in Africa, about Russia's involvement in CAR. We invited two experts to add perspective to Sytyi's comments.https://p.dw.com/p/4mCjIAdvertisement