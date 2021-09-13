Visit the new DW website

Natural resources

Whether precious minerals like gold or fossil fuels like coal, the Earth yields a bounty - and often suffers for it.

The Earth provides natural resoures that human societies depend on. Extraction of natural resources have made some people rich - and such extraction has also resulted in environmental costs. Overexploitation of natural resources like water and soils exhausts these invaluable resources, while rubble and toxic waste from extractive processes like mining also leave their mark. DW explores the topic of natural resources.

Wang Yi (r), Außenminister von China, und Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, afghanischer Führer der Taliban, stehen während eines Treffens zusammen. Chinas Außenminister hat Gespräche mit militant-islamistischen Taliban aus Afghanistan geführt. (zu dpa «Telefonat mit Blinken über Afghanistan: Wang Yi kritisiert USA ») +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

China seeks stability in Afghanistan 13.09.2021

Beijing seems to have adopted a wait-and-see approach toward Afghanistan. While eyeing potential resource deposits there, China has offered millions in humanitarian aid. But border security seems its utmost concern.
A view of Earth from the Space Shuttle Discovery shows late afternoon sun on the Andes Mountains, with glare and heavy cloud illumination.

Earth Overshoot Day moves forward by nearly a month 29.07.2021

The COVID effect didn't last. Earth Overshoot Day, the day humanity exceeds its yearly allotment of the planet's biological assets, is nearly back to its record high. What can be done to ease the burden?
Jan. 21, 2009 - NCHANGA MINE OPEN PIT - Copper & Cobalt Mining; Zambia PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY - ZUMAbl7_ Jan 21 2009 Nchanga Mine Open Pit Copper & Cobalt Mining Zambia PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY ZUMAbl7_

UN: Resource-rich countries face commodity dependence trap 07.07.2021

Countries heavily reliant on commodities export must use revenues to boost productivity and technology to escape the "resource curse," the UN said. A majority of the world's developing nations are commodity-dependent.
A battle over Greenland's rich oil, gas and mineral deposits is heating up, as global warming melts ice and exposes untapped reserves. Greenlanders are struggling to balance economic growth and environmental protection.

The battle over Greenland's untapped natural resources 09.04.2021

A fight over Greenland's rich oil, gas and mineral deposits is raging, as global warming melts ice and exposes rich reserves. Now Greenlanders are struggling to balance economic growth and environmental protection.

To the Point Sendung deutsch und englisch

Polar power play: Who'll win the race for the Arctic's riches? 18.03.2021

There is growing big-power rivalry over the Arctic's massive reserves of valuable natural resources. But at what price? Our guests: Michael Paul (security expert), Stefan Rahmstorf (climatologist), Irina Filatova (DW's Russian desk)
Ethiopia: Violence displaces hundreds of thousands at border with Sudan Bildbeschreibungen: Ethiopia, ethnic conflict, nationalism, refugees, Pawe, Amharas, Gumuz, Shinashas and Oromos. Chagni camp in Ethiopia hosts over 20,000 refugees In welchem Zusammenhang soll das Bild/sollen die Bilder verwendet werden?:Video Copyright: Maria Gerth-Niculescu/DW

Ethiopia: Violence displaces hundreds of thousands at border with Sudan 04.02.2021

Ethno-nationalism and ambition to control the natural resources have raised tensions in Ethiopia. The violence in the western Benishangul-Gumz region is unrelated to deadly conflict in northern Tigray.
French-Israeli diamond magnate Beny Steinmetz (L) arrives with his lawyers at his trial over alleged corruption linked to mining deals in Guinea on January 11, 2021 in Geneva. - After a drawn-out international investigation, French-Israeli diamond magnate Beny Steinmetz goes on trial in Geneva on January 11, 2021 over allegations of corruption linked to mining deals in Guinea. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

Mining tycoon Steinmetz on trial over Guinea bribes 15.01.2021

Mining tycoon Beny Steinmetz has appeared in a Geneva court where he is facing trial for allegedly paying bribes to win lucrative mining rights in Guinea.
09.07.2020, Berlin: Die Künstlerin Otobong Nkanga steht in ihrer Ausstellung There’s No Such Thing as Solid Ground. Foto: Britta Pedersen/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Otobong Nkanga: The art world's rising star 19.10.2020

Currently exhibiting in Berlin, the Nigerian artist has been labeled the top art 'star of tomorrow' by Kunstkompass. In her art, Otobong Nkanga examines human exploitation of land.
Bhutan Chukha dam Bhutan, hydropower, electricity, natural resources (Copyright: Michael Marek und Anja Steinbuch)

World in Progress: Bhutan’s hydropower boom 10.06.2020

Bhutan has few natural resources and is heavily reliant on imports. Water from the Himalayas has proved a boon to its hydropower sector which brings it revenue from outside the country. Michael Marek reports.
BEN JAWAT, LIBYA - MARCH 05: A rebel militiaman carries a rocket propelled grenade while advancing on the frontline March 25 2011 in Ben Jawat, Libya. Opposition forces pushed government troops further west as they took more territory towards the Gaddafi stronghold of Surt. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Russian arms exports to Africa: Moscow's long-term strategy 29.05.2020

Along with natural resources, arms exports are a key component of Russia's economy. In the last two decades, Moscow has managed to deepen its connection with Africa and became the biggest arms supplier on the continent.
Exploiting minerals is a new way to earn a living in Karamoja, 27/2/2020, Uganda, Lokiru Samuel A young woman collects lime stone for the manufacturing of cement

The unapproved small-time Uganda labor union taking on multinational mining companies 09.04.2020

Uganda's Karamoja region is rich in natural resources. With better security, major mining conglomerates have come in and the labor union, Karamoja Miners Association, ensures they do not grab lands.

Cheetahs grooming each other Ref: WWI_064_00160 Compulsory Credit: Woodfall/Photoshot. |

Living Planet: Protecting the environment in times of war 16.01.2020

What should the rules of war be when it comes to the environment? Do we need a Fifth Geneva Convention to protect biodiversity and natural resources? Professor Sarah Durant thinks so. Durant's research on megafauna in the Sahara-Sahel has shown how conflicts lead to species decline.
Türkei Canakkale | Goldsuche in Ida-Gebirge Tepeoba Goldmine nach der angebliche Rehabilitation

Quote of the week 11.11.2019

"We have to change our behavior and our way of using raw materials." — Sani Ayouba, Young Volunteers for the Environment, Niger

Mozambique heads to the polls 15.10.2019

Mozambique, one of the world’s poorest countries, will elect a president, a parliament and provincial parliaments on Tuesday. But Mozambique actually has gigantic deposits of natural resources and could be a very prosperous country
US President Donald Trump speaks to the press before boarding Air Force One in Morristown, New Jersey, on August 18, 2019. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

Opinion: Donald Trump's ice-cold Greenland calculus 19.08.2019

In offering to buy Greenland, US President Donald Trump is trying once again to disrupt the postwar Western order. What he is mainly interested in is geopolitical influence in the Arctic, writes DW's Oliver Sallet.
Children carrying drinking water (picture-alliance/Zumapress)

A look at some of the world's scarcest resources 29.07.2019

July 29 marks Earth Overshoot Day, the day on which we've used up our entire annual natural resource allotment. DW looks at some of the world's scarcest resources that are running out faster and faster each year.
