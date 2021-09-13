Whether precious minerals like gold or fossil fuels like coal, the Earth yields a bounty - and often suffers for it.

The Earth provides natural resoures that human societies depend on. Extraction of natural resources have made some people rich - and such extraction has also resulted in environmental costs. Overexploitation of natural resources like water and soils exhausts these invaluable resources, while rubble and toxic waste from extractive processes like mining also leave their mark. DW explores the topic of natural resources.