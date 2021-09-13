Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Whether precious minerals like gold or fossil fuels like coal, the Earth yields a bounty - and often suffers for it.
The Earth provides natural resoures that human societies depend on. Extraction of natural resources have made some people rich - and such extraction has also resulted in environmental costs. Overexploitation of natural resources like water and soils exhausts these invaluable resources, while rubble and toxic waste from extractive processes like mining also leave their mark. DW explores the topic of natural resources.
There is growing big-power rivalry over the Arctic's massive reserves of valuable natural resources. But at what price? Our guests: Michael Paul (security expert), Stefan Rahmstorf (climatologist), Irina Filatova (DW's Russian desk)
What should the rules of war be when it comes to the environment? Do we need a Fifth Geneva Convention to protect biodiversity and natural resources? Professor Sarah Durant thinks so. Durant's research on megafauna in the Sahara-Sahel has shown how conflicts lead to species decline.