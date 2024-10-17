Brain drain in Ghana – Incentivizing people to stay

GlobalizationGhanaBrain drain in Ghana – Incentivizing people to stayTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoGlobalizationGhanaMaxwell Suuk | Wolf Gebhardt10/17/2024October 17, 2024Africa loses billions to brain drain each year as skilled professionals seek opportunities abroad. Innovative programs in Ghana aim to keep talent in sustainability-related sectors by providing world-class education and salaries worth staying for.https://p.dw.com/p/4lcFVAdvertisement