Brain drain in Ghana – Incentivizing people to stay

Maxwell Suuk | Wolf Gebhardt
October 17, 2024

Africa loses billions to brain drain each year as skilled professionals seek opportunities abroad. Innovative programs in Ghana aim to keep talent in sustainability-related sectors by providing world-class education and salaries worth staying for.

https://p.dw.com/p/4lcFV
Portait photo of Maxwell Suuk
Maxwell Suuk Maxwell is a DW reporter based in Tamale, Northern Ghana.
