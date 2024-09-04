Louise Osborne
DW's Chief climate reporter is providing expertise on the defining crisis of our time. Originally from the UK, Louise Osborne now lives in Berlin.
While she has been covering many environmental topics, her main focus is on climate finance and policy.
From explaining the relationship between climate change and the extreme weather events impacting communities all over the world to deep dives into the decarbonization of industry and climate financing, Louise Osborne focuses on some of the biggest issues facing the world today.