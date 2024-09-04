  1. Skip to content
Louise Osborne, Chief Climate Reporter DW
DW's Chief climate reporter Louise Osborne is providing expertise and context on the defining crisis of our time. Image: Boris Geilert/DW

Louise Osborne

DW's Chief climate reporter is providing expertise on the defining crisis of our time. Originally from the UK, Louise Osborne now lives in Berlin.

While she has been covering many environmental topics, her main focus is on climate finance and policy.

From explaining the relationship between climate change and the extreme weather events impacting communities all over the world to deep dives into the decarbonization of industry and climate financing, Louise Osborne focuses on some of the biggest issues facing the world today.

Featured stories by Louise Osborne

Anne Mahrer and Rosmarie Wyder-Walti, of the Swiss elderly women group "Senior Women for Climate Protection," talk to journalists

Swiss pensioners win European climate case

The landmark ruling in favor of Swiss seniors could have an impact on climate and environment legislation across Europe.
ClimateApril 9, 202402:26 min
Aerial view of a solar park

EU's solar industry in crisis despite new 2040 climate goals

As the EU aims for net-zero emissions, the bloc's solar industry faces heavily subsidized rivals from China, US.
ClimateFebruary 6, 202402:17 min
A swam swims in a flooded park area

The flood paradox: Bad or good for the environment?

Flooding causes devastation to lives and communities, but what impact does it have on the natural world?
Nature and EnvironmentJanuary 9, 2024
Stories by Louise Osborne

A tractor spraying pesticides on a farm

How toxic is the industry behind pesticides?

Producers make billions, and have lobbied the EU to keep systems in place, but how damaging are synthetic pesticides?
BusinessJune 18, 202416:24 min
An Indian worker takes a bath under a public tap on a scorching hot afternoon, in Amritsar, India on May 20, 2024

Temperatures smash records 12 months in a row

May capped a full year of monthly record-breaking temperatures. Globally, rising heat is causing hundreds of deaths.
Nature and EnvironmentJune 5, 2024
EcoIndia | Spanien

Drought leads Spanish hotels to redesign water use

In Catalonia, hotel owners are looking for potential solutions to the problem of water shortages.
Nature and EnvironmentMay 8, 202406:04 min
A closeup of dry, cracked soil in Catalonia

Spain tourism stressed as drought forces water conservation

Catalonia has already declared a drought emergency in 2024, and its tourism sector is under pressure to conserve water.
ClimateApril 22, 202402:30 min
UN-Klimakonferenz in Dubai 2023 | COP 28 | Protest mit Luisa Neubauer

COP28: Oil & gas lobby blamed for soft line on fossil fuels

Some campaigners are blaming corporate lobbyists for undermining a push for a rapid phaseout of fossil fuels.
ClimateDecember 12, 202302:36 min
People walk at the venue of the COP28 United Nations climate summit in Dubai

COP28: Consensus on fossil fuel phaseout proves elusive

With time running out at the UN climate summit, delegates are struggling to reach a key agreement on fossil fuels.
ClimateDecember 11, 202302:28 min
