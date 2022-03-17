You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Skip to content
Skip to main menu
Skip to more DW sites
Latest videos
Latest audio
Regions
Africa
Asia
Europe
Latin America
Middle East
North America
Germany
Topics
Climate
Equality
Health
Human Rights
Migration
Technology
Categories
Business
Science
Environment
Culture
Sports
Live TV
Latest audio
Latest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Protests in Iran
China
Mourad El-Touni
Skip next section Featured stories by Mourad El-Touni
Featured stories by Mourad El-Touni
Making music with garbage
Egyptian musician Shady Rabab and his band play instruments made from objects found in the trash.
Nature and Environment
03/17/2022
March 17, 2022
02:31 min
Skip next section Stories by Mourad El-Touni
Stories by Mourad El-Touni
Ancient green architecture in Egypt
Ancient green architecture in Egypt
Building climate-resilient, affordable homes in Egypt.
Nature and Environment
07/28/2022
July 28, 2022
05:14 min
Go to homepage