Mourad El-Touni

Featured stories by Mourad El-Touni

Shady Rabab

Making music with garbage

Egyptian musician Shady Rabab and his band play instruments made from objects found in the trash.
Nature and Environment
March 17, 2022
02:31 min
Stories by Mourad El-Touni

DW Sendung Eco Africa | Ägypten

Ancient green architecture in Egypt

Ancient green architecture in Egypt

Building climate-resilient, affordable homes in Egypt.
Nature and Environment
July 28, 2022
05:14 min
Go to homepage