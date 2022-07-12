Releasing trout into France's wild

Nature and EnvironmentFranceReleasing trout into France's wild To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentFranceMourad El-Touni2 hours ago2 hours agoA fish farm is breeding and releasing brown trout into streams to help keep numbers up after many bodies of water dried out in the hot 2022 summer. The program helps fish avoid dams and find calm waters where they can reproduce. https://p.dw.com/p/4KcDaAdvertisement