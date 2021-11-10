France is a founding member of the European Union and one of the strongest economies in the bloc. It is one of the world's wealthiest nations.

France is situated largely in western Europe, but also comprises several overseas regions and territories. Its capital is Paris. France is one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and also belongs to NATO, the World Trade Organization and the Group of Seven major industrialized nations. This is a collection of DW's latest content on France.