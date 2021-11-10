Visit the new DW website

France

France is a founding member of the European Union and one of the strongest economies in the bloc. It is one of the world's wealthiest nations.

France is situated largely in western Europe, but also comprises several overseas regions and territories. Its capital is Paris. France is one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and also belongs to NATO, the World Trade Organization and the Group of Seven major industrialized nations. This is a collection of DW's latest content on France.

A medical worker administers a dose of the Comirnaty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to a patient at a vaccination center in Saint-Nazaire, France, November 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Coronavirus digest: France tightens vaccine restrictions on the elderly 10.11.2021

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that people over 65 years old will soon need a booster jab to have a valid health pass. Meanwhile, Denmark is planning to reintroduce restrictions. DW has the latest.
Two large royal statues of the Kingdom of Dahomey, at R: Royal bochio half-man half-shark statue of King Behanzin, attributed to Sossa Dede or Houeglo family, Benin, Abomey (1890-1894) and at L: half-man half-lion of King Glele attributed to Sossa Dede, Benin, Abonney (1858-1889) are displayed during the exhibition Restitution of 26 works from the royal treasury in Abomey at the Quai Branly museum before a ceremony to mark the return of 26 artworks of the Kingdom of Dahomey to Benin, in Paris, France, October 26, 2021. Picture taken October 26, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

France hands back looted artifacts to Benin 09.11.2021

French forces stole the artifacts from the West African nation amid a bloody colonial takeover. After over a century, the items are finally heading home.
Visitors look at two large royal statues of the Kingdom of Dahomey, at R: half-man half-lion of King Glele attributed to Sossa Dede, Benin, Abonney (1858-1889), and at L, half-man half-bird of King Ghezo attributed to Donvide or Sossa Dede, atelier Akati, Benin, Abomey, (19th century) displayed during the exhibition Restitution of 26 works from the royal treasury in Abomey at the Quai Branly museum before a ceremony to mark the return of 26 artworks of the Kingdom of Dahomey to Benin, in Paris, France, October 26, 2021. Picture taken October 26, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Africa's lost heritage and Europe's restitution policies 09.11.2021

France is returning artworks acquired in colonial times to Benin. Germany is also open to restitutions. How are other European countries addressing the issue?
26.10.2021, Benin-Ausstellung im Musée du Quai Branly in Paris, Koenigliche-Statuen-aus-Dahomey

France returns colonial looted art to Benin 09.11.2021

Twenty-six artworks from the former Kingdom of Dahomey are returned to Benin. They were previously on show at the Musee du Quai Branly in Paris.
Bildnummer: 58378505 Datum: 03.11.2011 Copyright: imago/Mandoga Media G20 Gipfel in Cannes - Vorbereitungen: Gendarmerie Politik G20 G 20 Cannes Gipfel Weltwirtschaftsgipfel Sicherheit xcb x2x 2011 quer Cannes France Frankreich G20 Summit Konferenz Politik Politiker Government Europa Europe Gipfel Finanzen Finance o0 Polizei Polizist Sicherheit 58378505 Date 03 11 2011 Copyright Imago Media G20 Summit in Cannes Preparations Gendarmerie politics G20 G 20 Cannes Summit World Economic Summit Security x2x 2011 horizontal Cannes France France G20 Summit Conference politics Politicians Government Europe Europe Summit Finance Finance o0 Police Policeman Security

France: Knife-wielding man attacks police 08.11.2021

The officer survived thanks to his bulletproof vest. Police "neutralized" the attacker in the southern city of Cannes and are investigating a possible terrorist act.
ARCHIV*****April 12, 2020**** of the Easter mass in Lille, France. The head of an independent commission investigating child sexual abuse in the French Catholic church has said about 3,000 paedophiles have operated inside the institution since 1950. Days before publication of its report, Jean-Marc Sauvé said the commissions investigations had uncovered between 2,900 and 3,200 paedophile priests or other church members, adding that this was a minimum estimate. Photo by Julie Sebadelha/ABACAPRESS.COM

French Catholic Church recognizes 'responsibility' for child sex abuse 05.11.2021

French bishops have agreed that the church allowed for the abuse of children to become "systemic." The recognition follows the release of a shocking report last month.
Intensive turkey breeding in Vignoc Brittany, north-western France Intensive turkey breeding in Vignoc Brittany, north-western France Brittany Ille et Vilaine 35 Vignoc Europe Western Europe France PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xMochetxM/Andia.frx 374312

Bird flu: France orders poultry 'lockdown' 05.11.2021

Poultry farmers have been ordered to keep flocks indoors in a bid to stop the contagious avian disease from spreading. Europe has seen over 100 outbreaks of bird flu in recent months.
12.12.2007 CHATEAUNEUF-DU-PAPE, FRANCE - DECEMBER 12: A bottle and glass of wine are displayed in the cellar of prize-winning French winegrower Paul-Vincent Avril on December 12, 2007 in Chateaneuf-Du-Pape, France. The Clos des Papes 2005, produced by Avril was named ''Wine of the year by US Magazine Wine Spectator. The area surrounding the village of Chateauneuf du Pape is a renowned wine-growing area and hosted four other wines which were placed in the top 20 list. (Photo by Pascal Parrot/Getty Images)

Global wine production 'historically low' in 2021, says trade body 04.11.2021

Bad winemaking weather in Europe is being blamed for taking down the global production to its third below-average year in a row. Frostbitten France saw one of its worst years in decades.

A slogan on one advert read: Beauty is in diversity as freedom is in hijab. *****Ein Slogan auf einer Anzeige lautete: „Schönheit liegt in der Vielfalt wie Freiheit im Hijab“.

EU-funded hijab campaign sparks outrage 04.11.2021

An anti-discrimination campaign to promote acceptance of the hijab has been canceled by the Council of Europe following outrage in France and across Europe. Some are furious it was even made, others that it was pulled.
06.05.2021 Fishing vessels at sea off the coast of Jersey, Thursday, May 6, 2021. French fishermen angry over loss of access to waters off their coast have gathered their boats in protest off the English Channel island of Jersey. The head of a grouping of Normandy fishermen said about 50 boats from French ports joined the protest Thursday morning and gathered their fleet off the Jersey port of St. Helier. (Oliver Pinel via AP)

France and UK's Brexit row over fish drags on: What’s the catch? 04.11.2021

Despite its insignificant share of both UK and EU gross domestic product, fisheries were one of the big issues in Brexit negotiations. Today, the industry is at the center of an angry dispute between the UK and France.
03.11.21 *** France's President Emmanuel Macron (C), flanked by his wife Brigitte Macron (L), arrives for talks with outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R), in Beaune, Eastern France, on November 3, 2021. - I am now leaving this European Union in my responsibility as Chancellor in a situation that worries me, said Merkel on October 22. We have overcome many crises, through respect and efforts to find common solutions, but we have a series of unresolved problems, she warned. Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) will pick their next leader through an unprecedented rank-and-file vote after a dismal result in September's election, party chiefs said on November 2. (Photo by PHILIPPE DESMAZES / POOL / AFP) (Photo by PHILIPPE DESMAZES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

France's Macron pays tribute, bids 'adieu' to Merkel 04.11.2021

French President Emmanuel Macron took Germany's Angela Merkel to the Burgundy town of Beaune as part of her farewell visit. He presented her with France's highest award, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor.
Der in Schottland registrierte Fischkutter «Cornelis Gert Jan» liegt im Hafen von Le Havre, wo er infolge des Fischereistreits festgehalten worden ist. Im Streit zwischen London und Paris über Fischereilizenzen im Ärmelkanal konnte eine weitere Eskalation abgewendet werden, als Paris ein für den 02.11.21 festgelegtes Ultimatum für Strafmaßnahmen zunächst aussetzte. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Held British trawler sails free from French port 03.11.2021

The vessel was seized for fishing for scallops in French territorial waters amid a post-Brexit spat between the UK and France over fishing licenses.
A migrant sleeps in tent at a makeshift migrant camp near the hospital in Calais, France, September 10, 2021. REUTERS/Forrest Crellin

France to offer evicted Calais migrants shelter, envoy says 02.11.2021

Hundreds of migrants have set up camp in the northern French port in the hope of eventually making it to Britain. According to coast guard statistics, migrant crossings across the channel have soared in 2021.
DW Business – Europe & Asia

DW Business – Europe & Asia 02.11.2021

COP26: Nations pledge to reduce methane emissions - "Fishticuffs" between the French and British

January 9, 2017*** Boxes of Fresh fish which have been sold at auction are dispatched from the Auction Hall of Grimsby Fish Market in Grimsby, northern England, on January 9, 2017. Grimsby Fish Market opened in 1996 and holds a daily fish auction which is recognised as one of the most important fish markets in Europe. The majority of fresh fish at the market originates from Iceland and Norway, but it also handles catches from Faroe, Scotland, Ireland as well as from local vessels. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)

'Fishticuffs' between the French and British 02.11.2021

France and the UK are back at the negotiating table over fishing rights. In this aquatic game of chicken, the two countries have narrowly avoided escalating a trade war.
ROME, ITALY - OCTOBER 31: (L-R) French president Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Director general, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Qu Dongyu visit the Trevi fountain on the second day of the Rome G20 Summit, on October 31, 2021 in Rome, Italy. The G20 (or Group of Twenty) is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries plus the European Union. It was founded in 1999 in response to several world economic crises. Italy currently holds the Presidency of the G20 and this year's summit will focus on three broad, interconnected pillars of action: People, Planet, Prosperity. (Photo by Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)

UK disputes French statement over fishing row 'deescalation' 31.10.2021

The British government has contradicted French claims that both sides had agreed to defuse a row over post-Brexit fishing rights, insisting it was up to Paris to back down.
