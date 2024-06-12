France's Macron vows to appoint new PM, serve full term

PoliticsFranceFrance's Macron vows to appoint new PM, serve full termTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsFranceKyle McKinnon12/06/2024December 6, 2024French President Emmanuel Macron delivered a defiant televised address a day after his prime minister, Michel Barnier, lost a historic vote of no confidence. Macron vowed to appoint a new prime minister and serve out the remainder of his term.https://p.dw.com/p/4nozqAdvertisement