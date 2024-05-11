  1. Skip to content
Russian army deserter flees Ukraine front lines to France

Natalia Smolentceva
November 5, 2024

Alexander was part of the Russian military invasion of Ukraine. Not wanting to kill or be killed, he fled first to Kazakhstan and then to France with his wife, Iryna. He is now trying to help other Russian deserters like him find refuge.

https://p.dw.com/p/4md8P
