Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Millions of people around the world rely upon them for food - but fish are also pretty cool creatures. Literally.
The cold-blooded aquatic vertebrates often play a very important role in ecosystems - whether in rivers, lakes or oceans. Here's an automated compilation of content relating to fish.
In his six years at the club, Andrej Kramaric has been the man Hoffenheim have turned to in their moments of greatest need. His talents are worthy of bigger stage, but his loyalty is to be admired in the modern age.
As we edge closer to Germany's federal election, we go back in time to experience Berlin as a swampland. We also hear about some of the controversies surrounding the imminent UN World Food Systems Summit, find out how a spaceship-like warehouse in the Netherlands is using fish poo to grow food, and chat about queer inclusion in environmental matters.
More than 90 percent of fishers and seafood processors from the world's deepest lake Tanganyika, lack refrigerators for storing fish stocks. With the FISH4ACP project, the UN food agency FAO, the EU, and the German government want to help unlock the economy of fishing communities in Tanzania and other countries.
Mountainous and home to many glacier-fed rivers, Georgia is ideal for hydropower. Although it already generates more than 80% of its electricity this way, consumption is increasing and the government wants to build more dams. But Georgia is also a biodiversity hotspot and conservationists are concerned that plans for two new dams could threaten one of the world's most ancient fish.
The German Cup's first round gives lower-league clubs a shot at the big boys, and there are plenty of past examples of minnows knocking out some big fish. DW speculates on possible Bundesliga victims this time around.