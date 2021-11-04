Visit the new DW website

Fish

Millions of people around the world rely upon them for food - but fish are also pretty cool creatures. Literally.

The cold-blooded aquatic vertebrates often play a very important role in ecosystems - whether in rivers, lakes or oceans. Here's an automated compilation of content relating to fish.

06.05.2021 Fishing vessels at sea off the coast of Jersey, Thursday, May 6, 2021. French fishermen angry over loss of access to waters off their coast have gathered their boats in protest off the English Channel island of Jersey. The head of a grouping of Normandy fishermen said about 50 boats from French ports joined the protest Thursday morning and gathered their fleet off the Jersey port of St. Helier. (Oliver Pinel via AP)

France and UK's Brexit row over fish drags on: What’s the catch? 04.11.2021

Despite its insignificant share of both UK and EU gross domestic product, fisheries were one of the big issues in Brexit negotiations. Today, the industry is at the center of an angry dispute between the UK and France.
DW Business – Europe & Asia

DW Business – Europe & Asia 02.11.2021

COP26: Nations pledge to reduce methane emissions - "Fishticuffs" between the French and British

January 9, 2017*** Boxes of Fresh fish which have been sold at auction are dispatched from the Auction Hall of Grimsby Fish Market in Grimsby, northern England, on January 9, 2017. Grimsby Fish Market opened in 1996 and holds a daily fish auction which is recognised as one of the most important fish markets in Europe. The majority of fresh fish at the market originates from Iceland and Norway, but it also handles catches from Faroe, Scotland, Ireland as well as from local vessels. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)

'Fishticuffs' between the French and British 02.11.2021

France and the UK are back at the negotiating table over fishing rights. In this aquatic game of chicken, the two countries have narrowly avoided escalating a trade war.
BAU // Sinsheim , Bundesliga Fußball , TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. Hertha BSC Berlin , Andrej Kramaric ( Hoffenheim )

Andrej Kramaric: An underrated big fish in one of Germany’s smallest ponds 29.10.2021

In his six years at the club, Andrej Kramaric has been the man Hoffenheim have turned to in their moments of greatest need. His talents are worthy of bigger stage, but his loyalty is to be admired in the modern age.
USA, 2005: Elfenbeinspecht (Campephilus principalis principalis), Praeparat eines Maennchens. Wiederentdeckung eines Jungvogels der ausgestorben geglaubten Art am 27.2.2004 durch drei Ornithologen im Cache River National Wildlife Refuge im Bundesstaat Arkansas. [en] Ivory- Billed Woodpecker (Campephilus principalis principalis), stuffed male. Extinct, but rediscovered 27.2.2004. | USA, 2005: Ivory- Billed Woodpecker (Campephilus principalis principalis), stuffed male. Extinct, but rediscovered 27.2.2004.

US declares 23 species extinct, including ivory-billed woodpecker 29.09.2021

The rare move was a sign that scientists have given up all hope of resuscitating the birds and fish. Experts have warned that a major extinction event could occur if the world doesn't move to tackle climate change.
Newhaven fishing boat skipper Neil Whitney (R) and deckhand Nathan Harman (L) clear the fish from the net aboard the Newhaven fishing boat 'About Time' after the second trawl of the day, off the south-east coast of England on October 12, 2020. - Trawling the Channel aboard his boat 'About Time', skipper Neil Whitney is hopeful the UK can net a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU that he insists finally favours British fishing. A European Union summit on Thursday and Friday will attempt to unlock stalled talks with London weighed down by a key future fishing agreement. We want control of our waters, control of our own (fishing) quotas and we have to build a future because at the moment you can't look ahead and try and work out what's going to happen because we've got no control, Whitney told AFP after setting off in pitch blackness from Newhaven, a port on England's south coast. (Photo by GLYN KIRK / AFP) (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Illegal trawlers emptying the oceans 24.09.2021

Fish is in high demand and an important source of protein for many people worldwide. But there are thousands of vessels operating illegally. Overfishing is a growing problem.
Living Planet 1. Teaser DW.com Titel: 210318 DW Living Planet Picture Teaser.png

Revisiting Berlin's wetlands, the global food agenda and queer inclusion 23.09.2021

As we edge closer to Germany's federal election, we go back in time to experience Berlin as a swampland. We also hear about some of the controversies surrounding the imminent UN World Food Systems Summit, find out how a spaceship-like warehouse in the Netherlands is using fish poo to grow food, and chat about queer inclusion in environmental matters.
24.2.2013, Salzburg, Österreich, A German hunting Terrrier is picturerd during the Hohe Jagd hunting fair on February 24, 2013 in Salzburg. AFP PHOTO/DIETER NAGL (Photo credit should read DIETER NAGL/AFP via Getty Images)

This way home: A dog's magnetic sense of direction 16.09.2021

Dogs are known for their navigation skills. As with birds, cats and fish, dogs can find their way home from almost anywhere. We just don't know why.

Tanzania: Unlocking Lake Tanganyika's economy 15.09.2021

More than 90 percent of fishers and seafood processors from the world's deepest lake Tanganyika, lack refrigerators for storing fish stocks. With the FISH4ACP project, the UN food agency FAO, the EU, and the German government want to help unlock the economy of fishing communities in Tanzania and other countries.

DW Business - Africa 09.09.2021

ECB to begin easing pandemic-era stimulus - High fish prices in Yemen fuel calls for export stop - Mismatch between employers and labor in Argentina
A man hangs a signs against pollution in the Mar Menor lagoon in Puerto Bello de la Manga on August 25, 2021, in La Manga del Mar Menor, Murcia, Spain. - Five tonnes of fish and crustaceans have washed ashore over the past 10 days at Spain's Mar Menor, once a lagoon paradise that is slowly dying from agricultural pollution. The sparkling saltwaters have spat out millions of dead or dying sea creatures on to sandy beaches which have long drawn tourists to the southeast. (Photo by Jose Miguel FERNANDEZ / AFP) (Photo by JOSE MIGUEL FERNANDEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Spain: Thousands form human chain around crisis-hit lagoon 28.08.2021

Millions of fish and crustaceans have died at Mar Menor lagoon due to pollution. Spanish politicians have traded blame over the incident, with environmentalists sounding the alarm.
Tim Elfring, Co founder der Aquaponics Phood Farm in Eindhoven, Niederlande. 22.06.2021

Aquaponics: The future of agriculture? 13.08.2021

Growing vegetables and fish together in a confined space, and without fertilizers and pesticides. Is this the future of food production?
Sternhausen, Scherg (Acipenser stellatus), Portraet, Oesterreich | starry sturgeon, stellate sturgeon, sevruga (Acipenser stellatus), portrait, Austria

Hydropower dams threaten Georgia's endangered sturgeons 12.08.2021

Mountainous and home to many glacier-fed rivers, Georgia is ideal for hydropower. Although it already generates more than 80% of its electricity this way, consumption is increasing and the government wants to build more dams. But Georgia is also a biodiversity hotspot and conservationists are concerned that plans for two new dams could threaten one of the world's most ancient fish.
BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 04: Lukas Hradecky of Leverkusen unsuccessfully dives to save the first goal scored by David Alaba of Bayern during the DFB Cup final match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and FC Bayern Muenchen at Olympiastadion on July 4, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by John MacDougall/Pool via Getty Images)

German Cup: Possible upsets of Bundesliga clubs to watch out for in the first round 06.08.2021

The German Cup's first round gives lower-league clubs a shot at the big boys, and there are plenty of past examples of minnows knocking out some big fish. DW speculates on possible Bundesliga victims this time around.

Ghana's fishers embrace e-commerce 20.07.2021

Ghanaian startup ProFish has launched an Uber-like service by delivering fish to consumers at their doorsteps right from artisanal fishermen.
DW Business - Africa

DW Business - Africa 20.07.2021

Bezos Blasts Off - Hong Kong Dilemma - Fish On Delivery
