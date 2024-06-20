Unregulated fishing threatens livelihoods in Cameroon

SocietyCameroonUnregulated fishing threatens livelihoods in CameroonTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyCameroonBlaise Eyong06/20/2024June 20, 2024Fishers in Cameroon claim they are being pushed out of business by giant Chinese trawlers overfishing in their waters under Cameroonian flags without following regulations. DW's Blaise Eyong reports from Limbe on the coast in southwest Cameroon.https://p.dw.com/p/4hKWPAdvertisement