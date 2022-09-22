Reunion Island turns to biomass to power itself

Nature and EnvironmentFranceReunion Island turns to biomass to power itself To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentFranceLisa Louis09/22/2022September 22, 2022Reunion, a tiny French island in the Indian Ocean, wants to switch completely to green energy production by next year. To reach this goal, coal-fired power plants will become biomass factories, solar and wind energy will be expanded.https://p.dw.com/p/46492Advertisement