You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Skip to content
Skip to main menu
Skip to more DW sites
Latest videos
Latest audio
Regions
Africa
Asia
Europe
Latin America
Middle East
North America
Germany
Topics
Climate
Equality
Health
Human Rights
Migration
Technology
Categories
Business
Science
Environment
Culture
Sports
Live TV
Latest audio
Latest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Protests in Iran
China
Image: Sandy Palenzuela
Lisa Louis
Skip next section Featured stories by Lisa Louis
Featured stories by Lisa Louis
Reunion Island turns to biomass to power itself
Reunion, a tiny island in the Indian Ocean, wants to switch completely to green energy production by next year.
Nature and Environment
09/22/2022
September 22, 2022
04:44 min
Skip next section Stories by Lisa Louis
Stories by Lisa Louis
French terror trial: Nice attack survivors hope for closure
French terror trial: Nice attack survivors hope for closure
Survivors of the 2016 terror attack in Nice are hoping the trial in Paris will help to bring some closure.
Politics
09/05/2022
September 5, 2022
Heat waves threaten France's nuclear power
Heat waves threaten France's nuclear power
Heat waves are affecting France’s nuclear power plants, which account for 70% of the country's power production.
Business
08/16/2022
August 16, 2022
02:59 min
French nuclear plants break a sweat over heat wave
French nuclear plants break a sweat over heat wave
Due to hot weather, a fifth of France's nuclear reactors may only be kept running with a special permit.
Business
08/15/2022
August 15, 2022
Paris terror trial verdict is part of healing
Paris terror trial verdict is part of healing
The verdict in the November 2015 terror attack court case could be an important step for the survivors — and for France.
Terrorism
06/28/2022
June 28, 2022
Comedy on Russian homophobia filmed in Ukraine
Comedy on Russian homophobia filmed in Ukraine
"The Revenge of the Shiny Shrimps" is about an all-queer water polo team that lands in homophobic Russia.
Film
05/20/2022
May 20, 2022
Macron needs to bring France back together
Macron needs to bring France back together
President Macron needs to adapt his ways and program to stop the far right from rising further, Lisa Louis writes.
Lisa Louis
Commentary
Politics
04/25/2022
April 25, 2022
Show more stories
Go to homepage