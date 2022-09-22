  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Protests in Iran
China
Lisa Louis standing in front of the Eiffel Tower
Image: Sandy Palenzuela

Lisa Louis

Skip next section Featured stories by Lisa Louis

Featured stories by Lisa Louis

Eco Africa-Sendung # 305

Reunion Island turns to biomass to power itself

Reunion, a tiny island in the Indian Ocean, wants to switch completely to green energy production by next year.
Nature and Environment
September 22, 2022
04:44 min
Skip next section Stories by Lisa Louis

Stories by Lisa Louis

A memorial statue on a promenade in Nice

French terror trial: Nice attack survivors hope for closure

French terror trial: Nice attack survivors hope for closure

Survivors of the 2016 terror attack in Nice are hoping the trial in Paris will help to bring some closure.
Politics
September 5, 2022
Das franzoesische Kernkraftwerk Fessenheim am Ufer des Rhein

Heat waves threaten France's nuclear power

Heat waves threaten France's nuclear power

Heat waves are affecting France’s nuclear power plants, which account for 70% of the country's power production.
Business
August 16, 2022
02:59 min
The Golfech nuclear plant in southwestern France

French nuclear plants break a sweat over heat wave

French nuclear plants break a sweat over heat wave

Due to hot weather, a fifth of France's nuclear reactors may only be kept running with a special permit.
Business
August 15, 2022
Medics rushing a wounded woman from the Bataclan concert venue

Paris terror trial verdict is part of healing

Paris terror trial verdict is part of healing

The verdict in the November 2015 terror attack court case could be an important step for the survivors — and for France.
Terrorism
June 28, 2022
Film The Shiny Shrimps Strike Back,, a group of people with bathing caps stand beside an indoor pool

Comedy on Russian homophobia filmed in Ukraine

Comedy on Russian homophobia filmed in Ukraine

"The Revenge of the Shiny Shrimps" is about an all-queer water polo team that lands in homophobic Russia.
Film
May 20, 2022
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron arrive after his victory in France's presidential election

Macron needs to bring France back together

Macron needs to bring France back together

President Macron needs to adapt his ways and program to stop the far right from rising further, Lisa Louis writes.
Lisa Louis standing in front of the Eiffel Tower
Lisa Louis
Commentary
Politics
April 25, 2022
Show more stories
Go to homepage