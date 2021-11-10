Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
An island or isle is any piece of sub-continental land that is surrounded by water.
There are two main types of islands in the sea: continental islands and oceanic islands. There are also artificial islands. Very small islands such as emergent land features on atolls can be called islets. A grouping of geographically or geologically related islands is called an archipelago, for instance the Philippines. An island may be described as such despite the presence of an artificial land bridge, for example Singapore and its causeway. Some places may even retain "island" in their names for historical reasons after being connected to a larger landmass by a wide land bridge, such as Coney Island and Coronado Island, though these are strictly tied islands. Conversely, when a piece of land is separated from the mainland by a man-made canal, for example the Peloponnese by the Corinth Canal, it is generally not considered an island. This is an automatic compilation of DW content pertaining to "island".
An earthquake has shaken the Spanish island of La Palma. No significant damage was reported, but scientists say it's another sign that the eruption won't end soon. It has already forced hundreds of residents to abandon their homes, but the natural spectacle is also attracting tourists.
Rising waters in 17 lakes in Kenya - including Lake Baringo and Lake Bogoria - are displacing people and upending ways of life. Not to mention, it's stressing out wildlife like giraffes that have been stuck on a newly created island by the high waters. In this feature, we look at how people and animals are coping in the East African Rift Valley.
Southern Madagascar is facing an ongoing hunger crisis after six years without rain. Despite international aid efforts, suffering continues for hundreds of thousands of people. Many are trying to move to other parts of the island to escape the drought.