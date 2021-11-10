Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Island

An island or isle is any piece of sub-continental land that is surrounded by water.

There are two main types of islands in the sea: continental islands and oceanic islands. There are also artificial islands. Very small islands such as emergent land features on atolls can be called islets. A grouping of geographically or geologically related islands is called an archipelago, for instance the Philippines. An island may be described as such despite the presence of an artificial land bridge, for example Singapore and its causeway. Some places may even retain "island" in their names for historical reasons after being connected to a larger landmass by a wide land bridge, such as Coney Island and Coronado Island, though these are strictly tied islands. Conversely, when a piece of land is separated from the mainland by a man-made canal, for example the Peloponnese by the Corinth Canal, it is generally not considered an island. This is an automatic compilation of DW content pertaining to "island".

DW Business – Africa 10.11.2021

33 countries pledge to end fossil-fuel cars by 2040 - VW sets out to e-mobilize a small Greek island - Climate Protests during African Energy Week in Cape Town
Ladestation E-Cars VW, Astypalea, eine von sechs Stationen Farbe/Quer/ Copyright DW

Greek island of Astypalea launches VW-sponsored e-mobility shift 10.11.2021

The tiny island of Astypalea in Greece was a well-kept tourism secret until recently. Now German carmaker Volkswagen (VW) has launched a project that makes private and public transport go electric within five years.

November 2017 Reef-friendly sunscreen for sale in a dive center

Corralling corals off the coast of Bonaire 09.11.2021

In the Caribbean, one Dutch governed island is working on strengthening its coral reefs. The reefs provide food and income to local residents and are a refuge for wildlife.

Nov 5, 2014 - , , Kiribati - A boy walks from school to his house in Aberao village in South Tarawa. Kiribati is one of the countries most affected by sea level rise. During high tide many villages become inundated making large parts of the villages uninhabitable. A UNICEF report projects that some 600 million children - or 1 in 4 children worldwide - will be living in areas where water demand far outstrips supply by 2040. Climate change is one of the key drivers of water stress, which occurs when more than 80 per cent of the water available for agriculture, industry and domestic use is withdrawn annually. According to the report 'Thirsting for a Future', warmer temperatures, rising sea levels, increased floods, droughts and melting ice affect the quality and availability of water. Population growth, increased water consumption, and an even higher demand for water largely due to industrialization, are also draining water resources worldwide, forcing children to use unsafe water, which exposes them to potentially deadly diseases

COP26: Whom should developing countries bill for climate impacts? 08.11.2021

The countries hit hardest by climate change caused by developed nations want loss and damage to be included in climate finance talks. Will rich polluters finally listen?

Bundespräsident Frank-Walter Steinmeier besucht die Insel Utøya. Bei dem Sommerlager der sozialdemokratischen Arbeiderpartiet Norwegens wurden hier am 22. Juli 2011 69 Menschen bei einem Anschlag des Rechtsextremisten Breivik ermordet. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Utoya now a 'place of hope,' German president says 04.11.2021

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has praised young people who continue to attend political youth camps on the Norwegian island where a deadly far-right terror attack happened.
Cristina Vera leaves her house covered with ash from volcano eruptions, after collecting her last belonging at the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. A volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma that has been erupting for six weeks has spewed more ash from its main mouth a day after producing its strongest earthquake to date. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

La Palma volcano: Heavy ash forces residents inside 03.11.2021

Schools have been closed and flights canceled because of the massive amounts of ash being spewed from the Cumbre Vieja volcano. Scientists have said the eruption on the island of La Palma could last up to three months.
A couple watches as the Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to erupt, from Tacande de Arriba, Spain, October 2, 2021. REUTERS/Juan Medina TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

La Palma hit by strongest quake since volcano eruption 31.10.2021

An earthquake has shaken the Spanish island of La Palma. No significant damage was reported, but scientists say it's another sign that the eruption won't end soon. It has already forced hundreds of residents to abandon their homes, but the natural spectacle is also attracting tourists.
26.12.2014 In this photo taken on December 26, 2014, Jorge Madlos, spokesperson and member of the communists' armed wing, the New People's Army (NPA), reads a statement during the 46th anniversary of the NPA's founding in a remote village on the southern island of Mindanao. The Philippine government and communist rebels said on December 26 that formal negotiations to end a lengthy insurgency could restart shortly, though the rebels' armed wing announced it was beefing up its guerilla campaign. AFP PHOTO (Photo by AFP)

Philippines: Top communist rebel commander killed 31.10.2021

Jorge "Ka Oris" Madlos, a top leader of the military wing of the Philippines' rebel communist party, has been killed during a gun battle with the army in a mountainous area of the island of Mindanao.
Residents watch as lava flows from a volcano as it continues to erupt on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Officials say a volcano erupting for the past five weeks on the Spanish island of La Palma is more active than ever. New lava flows have emerged following a partial collapse of the crater and threaten to engulf previously unaffected areas. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Volcano tourism erupts on La Palma 29.10.2021

While some are fleeing the erupting volcano on the small Spanish Canary Island of La Palma, others are flying there precisely because of it. Stefanie Claudia Müller reports on an island torn between hardship and tourism.
Living Planet 1. Teaser DW.com Titel: 210318 DW Living Planet Picture Teaser.png

Kenya's rising lakes 28.10.2021

Rising waters in 17 lakes in Kenya - including Lake Baringo and Lake Bogoria - are displacing people and upending ways of life. Not to mention, it's stressing out wildlife like giraffes that have been stuck on a newly created island by the high waters. In this feature, we look at how people and animals are coping in the East African Rift Valley.
May 17, 2021, Taipei, Taipei, Taiwan: People wearing face masks dine out as they walk past a Taiwan flag, to avoid virus transmission, as Taiwan adds 333 domestic cases and 2 imported cases, a record high number that jumps from SundayÃ¢â¬â¢s figure. The capital Taipei and Mew Taipei have forced non essential businesses such cinemas and book stores to close and rolled out compulsory mask wearing in outdoor areas whilst suspending large activities and encouraging people to receive Covid test and vaccination. (Credit Image: Â© Daniel Ceng Shou-Yi/ZUMA Wire

China says Taiwan has no right to join the United Nations 27.10.2021

China has again opposed the representation of Taiwan at the international stage after the US called for a more "meaningful" participation of the island in United Nations bodies.

Free food distribution for street children. Antananarivo. Madagascar. | Verwendung weltweit

Madagascar hunger crisis exacerbated by global warming 27.10.2021

Southern Madagascar is facing an ongoing hunger crisis after six years without rain. Despite international aid efforts, suffering continues for hundreds of thousands of people. Many are trying to move to other parts of the island to escape the drought.

October 10, 2021, Taipei, Taipei, Taiwan: Military officers on armoured vehicles during a parade for the Double-Tenth National Day Celebration Ceremony, following Chinese President Xi JinpingÃ¢â¬â¢s vow to unify Taiwan by peaceful means. The self ruled island has been facing intensifying military threats from China including record number of fighter jets cruising around Taiwan, whilst building better relations with the US, Australia, Japan and European countries including Lithuania, Poland and the Czech Republic. (Credit Image: Â© Daniel Ceng Shou-Yi/ZUMA Press Wire

Taiwan speaks with US on taking 'meaningful' UN role 24.10.2021

Taiwan wants a greater role in United Nations bodies, including the World Health Organization. But China claims it has the sole right to represent the island internationally.
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a town hall about his infrastructure investment proposals with CNN's Anderson Cooper at the Baltimore Center Stage Pearlstone Theater in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S. October 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Joe Biden's Taiwan gaffes create concern in China and Asia 23.10.2021

The US president has again said he has a commitment to defend Taiwan should China attack, contradicting the US' decades-old policy toward the island. It has prompted official clarification about the US role in Asia.
Demonstrators with protective suits and masks protest against the government restrictive measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)

Coronavirus digest: Austria warns of lockdown for unvaccinated 23.10.2021

Unvaccinated Austrians could face new restrictions if pressure on the country's intensive care beds worsens. Follow DW for more.
President Joe Biden speaks during an event marking the 10th anniversary of the dedication of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Joe Biden says US would defend Taiwan if attacked by China 22.10.2021

The president says the United States has a "commitment" to protect Taiwan as China continues to impose its sovereignty on the island. Beijing has urged Washington to act with caution on the Taiwan issue.

Show more articles