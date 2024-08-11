  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
German coalition collapseDonald TrumpCOP29
ClimateUnited Kingdom

Vertical greening helps tackle urban heat islands

Lukas Lottersberger
November 8, 2024

Cities experience significantly higher temperatures compared to nearby rural regions. A vertical greening system designed in Frankfurt helps tackle the urban heat island effect, providing shade and improving the microclimate.

https://p.dw.com/p/4mkP4
Skip next section More on Climate from Europe

More on Climate from Europe

Anne Mahrer and Rosmarie Wyder-Walti, of the Swiss elderly women group "Senior Women for Climate Protection," talk to journalists

Swiss pensioners win European climate case

The landmark ruling in favor of Swiss seniors could have an impact on climate and environment legislation across Europe.
ClimateApril 9, 202402:26 min
Aerial view of a solar park

EU's solar industry in crisis despite new 2040 climate goals

As the EU aims for net-zero emissions, the bloc's solar industry faces heavily subsidized rivals from China, US.
ClimateFebruary 6, 202402:17 min
Europe map with plains and short destinations

Are short-haul flight bans just nonsense?

Some countries in Europe have begun to ban short-haul flights to cut their emissions. Will others follow?
ClimateAugust 25, 202309:33 min
Skip next section More on Climate from around the world

More on Climate from around the world

Thumbnail Planet A | Europe's plan to fix its massive e-waste problem

Europe's plan to fix its massive e-waste problem

Europeans own more stuff than anyone, and the EU is tackling e-waste. Berlin even pays residents to repair items.
ClimateOctober 11, 202410:50 min
Planet A Why carbon capture needs a reality check

Why carbon capture needs a reality check

Oil companies are spending billions on CO2 capture tech, but where are the promised results?
ClimateAugust 30, 202414:01 min
DW Sendung | Planet A

We need to fix landfills — here's how

Landfills cause many diseases and are a massive driver of climate change, releasing methane. What are the solutions?
ClimateJune 28, 202412:40 min
Show more