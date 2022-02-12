Visit the new DW website

United Kingdom

The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, mostly known as the United Kingdom (UK) or Britain, is a nation in northwestern Europe.

The United Kingdom includes the island of Great Britain, made up of England, Scotland and Wales, the northeastern part of the island of Ireland, and many smaller islands in the British Isles. It is a unitary parliamentary democracy and constitutional monarchy, and a former EU member. This page collates all of DW's content on the United Kingdom.

Climate change threatens Hadrian's Wall treasures

Climate change threatens Hadrian's Wall treasures 12.02.2022

The Romans built Hadrian's Wall to keep out barbarian raiders from the north 1,900 years ago. Today, global warming is putting the site in northern England and valuable artifacts at risk.

DW Business - America

DW Business - America 11.02.2022

NBC charging $6.5 million for Super Bowl ad slots - Britain's economy grew by 7.5% in 2021 - Water scarcity hits small Spanish farmers

Brexit proving expensive for British groceries 11.02.2022

Since the start of new rules for EU food imports in January, many Britons are worried about shortages. Britain imports five times more food from the EU than it exports.

Britain: Prince Charles' wife set to become 'Queen Camilla'

Britain: Prince Charles' wife set to become 'Queen Camilla' 06.02.2022

On the eve of her platinum jubilee, Queen Elizabeth said she hoped the Duchess of Cornwall would be elevated to "Queen Consort." The decision ends years of controversy over Camilla's future title.
Ukraine asks Germany for 'defensive' weapons amid Russia standoff

Ukraine asks Germany for 'defensive' weapons amid Russia standoff 04.02.2022

Unlike its NATO allies Britain and the US, Germany has refused to send arms to Ukraine to help the country defend itself from possible Russian aggression. Kyiv wants Berlin to change that policy and send weapons.

Northern Ireland court overturns order to scrap post-Brexit checks

Northern Ireland court overturns order to scrap post-Brexit checks 04.02.2022

The inspection of goods moving between Northern Ireland and mainland Britain will continue, a court has ordered. But issues with the post-Brexit protocol remain unsolved.
'Game of Thrones' studio tour opens

'Game of Thrones' studio tour opens 04.02.2022

The world's first behind-the-scenes tour of the cult TV series "Game of Thrones" is attracting fans to the small town of Banbridge in Northern Ireland.
Northern Ireland first minister resigns over post-Brexit trade rules

Northern Ireland first minister resigns over post-Brexit trade rules 04.02.2022

Paul Givan has announced his resignation in a row over the Northern Ireland Protocol, prompting calls for early elections in the tense British province.
EU: Halting Northern Ireland-UK checks would be 'absolute breach'

EU: Halting Northern Ireland-UK checks would be 'absolute breach' 03.02.2022

Ireland's EU commissioner says the halting of border checks on goods crossing the Irish Sea would break the UK's Brexit deal with the bloc, and international law.
Ukraine seeks trilateral partnership with Poland, UK

Ukraine seeks trilateral partnership with Poland, UK 01.02.2022

Ukraine, Poland and Britain are looking to form a partnership to strengthen regional security. The buildup of tens of thousands of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border has prompted fears of an invasion.
NFL superstar Tom Brady retires after 22 years

NFL superstar Tom Brady retires after 22 years 01.02.2022

The legendary quarterback won a total of seven Super Bowls, more than any other player in the history of the sport. Brady made the announcement in a social media post he admitted was "difficult to write."
Myanmar: US imposes fresh sanctions on coup anniversary

Myanmar: US imposes fresh sanctions on coup anniversary 31.01.2022

The US, Canada and Britain have placed fresh sanctions on high-ranking officials who persecuted former leader Aung San Suu Kyi. A year after she was deposed, Suu Kyi has been charged with influencing election officials.
Boris Johnson: 'Partygate' report finds serious failures of leadership

Boris Johnson: 'Partygate' report finds serious failures of leadership 31.01.2022

An investigation into parties held at the UK prime minister's Downing Street offices says some gatherings were the result of serious failings by the government. The UK was under a strict COVID lockdown at the time.
NATO, UK will 'support' Ukraine if invaded by Russia, but won't send troops

NATO, UK will 'support' Ukraine if invaded by Russia, but won't send troops 30.01.2022

Positions have seemingly hardened over Ukraine, even as NATO said it would not send troops should Russia invade. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Russian media that the Kremlin intends to protect its interests.
Storm Malik pounds Northern Europe, several dead

Storm Malik pounds Northern Europe, several dead 30.01.2022

Strong winds have struck the United Kingdom, Denmark, Poland and Germany, leaving hundreds of thousands of homes without power. Bridges were shut, trains canceled and ferries docked as coastal surges led to flooding.
Northern Ireland marks 50 years since Bloody Sunday

Northern Ireland marks 50 years since Bloody Sunday 30.01.2022

Relatives of those killed and injured have marched to mark 50 years since 13 unarmed civilians were shot by British soldiers. The massacre was a major turning point in the era of violence known as "The Troubles."
