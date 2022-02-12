The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, mostly known as the United Kingdom (UK) or Britain, is a nation in northwestern Europe.

The United Kingdom includes the island of Great Britain, made up of England, Scotland and Wales, the northeastern part of the island of Ireland, and many smaller islands in the British Isles. It is a unitary parliamentary democracy and constitutional monarchy, and a former EU member. This page collates all of DW's content on the United Kingdom.