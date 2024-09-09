UK: Princess Kate says 'cancer free' after end of treatment

Kate Middleton has completed a chemotherapy treatment after revealing she was undergoing treatment earlier in the year. Kensington Palace has not confirmed the nature of her cancer.

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, announced Monday that she has completed her chemotherapy treatment for cancer.

She said her focus was staying "cancer free" in a personal family video.

"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment," she said in the video where she is seen spending time with her family in Norfolk in the east of England.

While the news is positive, Kensington Palace, the residence of the Prince and Princess of Wales, has also said it is too early to say whether or not Catherine, known as Kate, is entirely cancer-free.

In the emotional video, the 42-year-old mother of three said it's been an "incredibly tough" year and that "life as know it can change in an instant." She described the "stormy waters" of cancer as "complex, scary and unpredictable."

"With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything," she added.

Kate could make more public appearances later this year

Kate revealed her cancer diagnosis in March this year and has largely withdrawn from the public eye ever since.

She briefly appeared at King Charles III's birthday celebrations, known as Trooping the Colour, in June, and attended the men's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis tournament in July.

Kate said she will undertake a light schedule of engagements until the end of the year, with the BBC saying that it could be she makes an appearance at annual Remembrance Day events in November.

