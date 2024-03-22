Kate, the Princess of Wales, receiving treatment for cancer

Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, says she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy after medical tests revealed the presence of cancer.

Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, said on Friday she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy after medical tests revealed the presence of cancer.

The video announcement comes after she was hospitalized in January for abdominal surgery.

Kensington Palace at the time said that Kate's condition was not cancer-related.

Kate has not been seen publicly since Christmas until a video surfaced of her with her husband, Prince William, walking to a shop near their home in Windsor.

Kate's absence from public view sparked weeks of speculation as to her condition.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.