King Charles III

King Charles III – previously the longest serving heir apparent, has succeeded his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on the throne.

Charles Philip Arthur George, born November 14, 1948, became King Charles III on September 8, 2022. He is the eldest child of the late British Queen Elizabeth and the late Prince Philip. His wedding in 1981 to Lady Diana Spencer was broadcast internationally, drawing in tens of millions of viewers all over the world. The turbulent marriage officially ended in 1996. Diana died in a car accident one year later. Prince Charles married his long-time friend and lover Camilla Parker Bowles in a civil ceremony in 2005.

Elizabeth II: The life of a queen

Elizabeth II: The life of a queen 08.09.2022

The second longest-serving monarch in history after Louis XIV, Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96. A look back at her reign in pictures.
Remembering Lady Di, the 'people's princess'

Remembering Lady Di, the 'people's princess' 30.08.2022

Be it a Banksy artwork or an Elton John song, Princess Diana's legend permeates pop culture — even 25 years after her death. Her relatability could be key.
Lilibet Diana: What's behind the name of the new royal baby?

Lilibet Diana: What's behind the name of the new royal baby? 07.06.2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have welcomed their second child. Through her name, the life of the newborn is already symbolically charged.

Lilibet Diana and other royal babies

Lilibet Diana and other royal babies 07.06.2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the birth of their second child, a baby girl. Here are a few other British royal babies who've smiled for the camera.
Top scandals involving British royals

Top scandals involving British royals 10.03.2021

Fans of the British royal family are also in love with their scandals. Prince Harry and Meghan's interview is one recent case, but there have been many preceding it.
Season 4 of 'The Crown' spotlights era of female leadership

Season 4 of 'The Crown' spotlights era of female leadership 16.11.2020

The drama that reinvented the stiff upper-lip continues: Queen Elizabeth II faces strong competition in season 4 of "The Crown" as Margaret Thatcher moves into Downing Street — and Diana enters her Prince Charles' life.
Britain's eternal heir to the throne: Prince Charles at 70

Britain's eternal heir to the throne: Prince Charles at 70 13.11.2018

Were Prince Charles ever to be crowned king, he would be the oldest monarch to accede to the throne. Rather than taking things easy, he's been taking on more royal duties than ever in recent years.
A king in waiting: Prince Charles at 70

A king in waiting: Prince Charles at 70 13.11.2018

Most people of his age simply enjoy retirement, but the British heir to the throne, Prince Charles, still faces the role that has influenced his entire life: Becoming king upon Queen Elizabeth's death.

Private moments with Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace

Private moments with Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace 22.07.2018

A new exhibition at Buckingham Palace shows some of the Prince of Wales' most prized — and personal —belongings. The show comes just a few months before his 70th birthday.
Prince and Patron: Prince Charles shows his favorite art works

Prince and Patron: Prince Charles shows his favorite art works 22.07.2018

To mark his 70th birthday, the Prince of Wales is sharing some of his favorite works of art during a special display at the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace. Among them are some of Prince Charles' own paintings.
Prince Charles to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle at royal wedding

Prince Charles to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle at royal wedding 18.05.2018

After confirming that her father would not be attending her wedding to Britain's Prince Harry on Saturday, US actor Meghan Markle asked Prince Charles to walk her down the aisle instead.
The House of Windsor turns 100

The House of Windsor turns 100 17.07.2017

The British royal family celebrate a century under the banner of the House of Windsor on July 17. Through great historical turbulence and well-documented family intrigues, the Windsors have stuck together.

Louvre pyramid architect I. M. Pei turns 100

Louvre pyramid architect I. M. Pei turns 100 26.04.2017

Best known for designing the glass pyramid in front of the Louvre, Chinese-American architect I. M. Pei has left traces of his inimitable modernist style all over the world. He turns 100 on April 26.
Stars celebrate Shakespeare

Stars celebrate Shakespeare 25.04.2016

400 years after his death, festivals, exhibitions and performances are celebrating the legacy of William Shakespeare. In Stratford-upon-Avon, celebrities like Benedict Cumberbatch and Helen Mirren are commemorating him.
Shift Ranking of July 23: The Current Succession to the British Throne

Shift Ranking of July 23: The Current Succession to the British Throne 23.07.2013

1. Charles (* 1948), Prince of Wales│ 2. William (* 1982), Duke of Cambridge│ 3. Baby Cambridge (*2013), Prince of Cambridge│ 4. Henry (* 1984), Prince of Wales│ 5. Andrew (* 1960), Duke of York
Queen Camilla? No, Thank You

Queen Camilla? No, Thank You 27.03.2005

Two weeks before their wedding, Britain's Prince Charles and bride-to-be Camilla Parker Bowles have received some bad news. A survey revealed that the vast majority of Britons don't want Camilla to become Queen.
