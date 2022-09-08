King Charles III – previously the longest serving heir apparent, has succeeded his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on the throne.

Charles Philip Arthur George, born November 14, 1948, became King Charles III on September 8, 2022. He is the eldest child of the late British Queen Elizabeth and the late Prince Philip. His wedding in 1981 to Lady Diana Spencer was broadcast internationally, drawing in tens of millions of viewers all over the world. The turbulent marriage officially ended in 1996. Diana died in a car accident one year later. Prince Charles married his long-time friend and lover Camilla Parker Bowles in a civil ceremony in 2005.