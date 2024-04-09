Grenfell Tower inquiry finds all 72 deaths were ‘avoidable’

CatastropheUnited KingdomGrenfell Tower inquiry finds all 72 deaths were ‘avoidable’To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheUnited KingdomNicholas Welsh09/04/2024September 4, 2024The inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire in London concludes that systemic failings, greed and incompetence led to the city’s worst residential fire in decades. All 72 deaths in the fire in 2017 could have been avoided, says the report.https://p.dw.com/p/4kHl0Advertisement