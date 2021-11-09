London, the "Big Smoke," is the capital of the United Kingdom and the second largest city in Europe. From Brixton to Big Ben and Bethnal Green to Heathrow, there is always something brewing in the "Great Wen."

Samuel Johnson is quoted too often for writing that "when a man is tired of London, he is tired of life," but the truth is that the British capital exhausts several million men and women - workers, tourists and the unemployed alike - on a daily basis. The city's comprehensive Underground moves 1.3 billion passengers per year over 402 kilometers of track, for just one metric of London's massiveness. And the 8.5 million people who call greater London home always have something to complain about – except having nothing to do.