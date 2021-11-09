Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

London

London, the "Big Smoke," is the capital of the United Kingdom and the second largest city in Europe. From Brixton to Big Ben and Bethnal Green to Heathrow, there is always something brewing in the "Great Wen."

Samuel Johnson is quoted too often for writing that "when a man is tired of London, he is tired of life," but the truth is that the British capital exhausts several million men and women - workers, tourists and the unemployed alike - on a daily basis. The city's comprehensive Underground moves 1.3 billion passengers per year over 402 kilometers of track, for just one metric of London's massiveness. And the 8.5 million people who call greater London home always have something to complain about – except having nothing to do.

FILE - In this July 6, 2016, file photo, Oscar Pistorius, center, arrives at the High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, for a sentencing hearing for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in his home on Valentine's Day 2013. The State is again challenging a ruling by Judge Thokozile Masipa against Pistorius in the High Court in Johannesburg, Friday, Aug. 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Shiraaz Mohamed, File)

Paralympian Oscar Pistorius up for parole 09.11.2021

Olympic champion Oscar Pistorius is being considered for parole six years after he was convicted of murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

HARTLEPOOL, ENGLAND - MAY 05: Fitter, Josh Nichol looks out from the top of a crane as the decommissioned Brent Delta Topside oil platform stands in a quay at the Able UK plant's Seaton Port after arriving recently to be scrapped on May 5, 2017 in Hartlepool, United Kingdom. In what was the heaviest single cargo ever to be lifted in the history of the oil and gas industry it arrived off the coast of Hartlepool on the Pioneering Spirit transporter ship from the Shell owned Brent oilfield, 115 miles north east of Scotland. Tugboats then towed the 24,000 tonne platform on a barge up the River Tees to the Able UK yard. The Brent Delta was one of the first platforms to be built in the early days of Britain's oil and gas industry. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

COP26 host UK wants to expand oil and gas 01.11.2021

The UK is host of the COP26 climate summit but it's facing its own dilemma. The recent spike in energy costs is a major blow to consumers and businesses and it’s putting pressure on London,
Astronomische Uhr und Teynkirche am Marienplatz, Staromestske Namesti, Prag, Tschechische Republik, Europa | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Europe's most beautiful clocks 31.10.2021

Back in time! Early on Sunday morning, the clocks in Europe were put back one hour and set to winter time. As time is on our minds, here are some of the most beautiful clocks in Europe.
Climate activist Greta Thunberg, center, demonstrates with others in front of the Standard and Chartered Bank during a climate protest in London, England, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. People were protesting in London ahead of the 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26), which starts Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

COP26: Greta Thunberg joins boisterous London protest 29.10.2021

The Swedish teen joined protesters ahead of the COP26 climate conference to rail against banks profiting off environmental destruction. Organizers say similar protests were being staged in 26 countries around the world.
Supporters hold up banners as they stage a demonstration in support of Julian Assange, outside the High Court in London, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. The U.S. government is scheduled to ask Britain's High Court to overturn a judge's decision that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should not be sent to the United States to face espionage charges. A lower court judge refused extradition in January on health grounds, saying Assange was likely to kill himself if held under harsh U.S. prison conditions. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Opinion: It's well past time to free Julian Assange 27.10.2021

A London court is set to rule on whether to overturn a decision not to extradite the WikiLeaks founder to the US. Rebecca Vincent from RSF argues if the UK and the US care about media freedom, Assange needs to be freed.
Protesters calling for the release of incarcerated WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange hold placards outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London during an appeal hearing by the US government against the UK's refusal to extradite him on October 27, 2021. - The US government is appealing against a British judge's decision to block the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face trial for publishing military secrets. Assange, 50, was arrested in Britain in 2019 for jumping bail after spending seven years inside the Ecuadorian embassy to avoid extradition to Sweden where he faced allegations of sexual assault. These were later dropped. Despite his extradition being blocked, he has been denied bail pending the outcome of the US appeal, amid fears he would abscond. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)

Julian Assange: US pursues extradition at London High Court 27.10.2021

Washington has appealed a ruling that kept WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange from being sent to the US, where he faces espionage charges and potentially a lifetime in prison.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Leader of the Labour Party Keir Starmer, left, followed by Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle, and Home Secretary Priti Patel carry flowers as they arrive at the scene where a member of Parliament was stabbed Friday, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. David Amess, a long-serving member of Parliament was stabbed to death during a meeting with constituents at a church in Leigh-on-Sea on Friday, in what police said was a terrorist incident. A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the attack, which united Britain's fractious politicians in shock and sorrow. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

UK leaders pay tribute to slain lawmaker David Amess 16.10.2021

Among British politicians paying tribute on Saturday was UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. David Amess was stabbed to death while holding meetings in his constituency east of London on Friday.
European Commissioner for Inter-institutional Relations and Foresight Maros Sefcovic speaks during a media conference regarding trade and Northern Ireland at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

Inside the EU's offer to scrap most Northern Ireland checks 13.10.2021

The European Union has offered proposals to ease a raft of post-Brexit checks on goods entering Northern Ireland. This comes as tensions between Brussels and London increase.
Hungary fans clash with police officers in the stands during the World Cup group I Qualifying soccer match between England and Hungary at Wembley Stadium, London, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hungary supporters have clashed with police during the start of a World Cup qualifier against England at Wembley Stadium. Disorder by Hungary fans — including racism — during the home match against England in Budapest last month led to Hungary having to play Saturday's game against Albania in an empty stadium. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)

Crowd trouble mars World Cup qualifiers 12.10.2021

The Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers at Wembley, between England and Hungary, and in Tirana, where Albania hosted Poland, were both plagued with violence in the stands.
FILE - This undated file photo issued by the Metropolitan Police shows Sarah Everard. Wayne Couzens appeared at London's Central Criminal Court charged with the kidnap, rape and murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard, who disappeared while walking home from visiting a friend in south London on March 3. Couzens has pleaded guilty to the charges. (Metropolitan Police via AP)

Sarah Everard murder: Killer gets whole life sentence 30.09.2021

Wayne Couzens, a serving police officer at the time, had admitted to abducting Everard by pretending to arrest her.
Es geht um die Berichterstattung für das Buch „Jeden Tag blättert das Schicksal neu um“ von Nadia Wassef. Schlagworte: Nadia Wassef, Shelf Life: Chronicles of a Cairo Bookseller, Arab Spring Dany Eid Photography Die Rechte liegen nicht exklusiv vor für *einmalige Nutzung *zeitliche Begrenzung: 1 Jahr Die Nutzungsrechte dürfen nicht auf Dritte übertragen werden. Das Foto wird zur Veröffentlichung nur im Rahmen von Buchbesprechungen und Veranstaltungen wie folgt freigegeben: *für alle Titel des Autors/der Autorin, die bei der Penguin Random House Verlagsgruppe veröffentlicht wurden Rechte für die Veröffentlichung sind folgendermaßen eingeschränkt: Jede weitere Nutzung muss gesondert angefragt werden. Bei weiteren Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an: presse@penguinrandomhouse.de

Nadia Wassef's bookshop memoir is a chronicle of Egypt's upheaval 15.09.2021

Egyptian author Nadia Wassef speaks about opening the first independent bookstore in her home country; and her latest book in which she celebrates books and booksellers.
Dieses undatierte Foto zeigt digitale Bilder von Björn Ulvaeus (l-r), Agnetha Fältskog, Benny Andersson und Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Mitglieder der schwedischen Popgruppe Abba. Abba hat fast 40 Jahre nach der Trennung der Band ein neues Album angekündigt. Das neue Album wird den Titel «Voyage» tragen, wie die Band bekannt gab. Eine virtuelle Version der Band soll am 27. Mai 2022 eine Reihe von Konzerten in London geben. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Mamma Mia! ABBA makes a comeback 03.09.2021

After a 40-year hiatus, ABBA is back together again with a new album, "Voyage." The Swedish pop group is also planning a show in London.
Charlie Watts Tentet, Ronnie Scotts, 2001. (National Jazz Archive/Heritage Images)

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at 80 24.08.2021

The octogenarian rocker "passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family," his publicist said. Paul McCartney said Watts was "a fantastic drummer, steady as a rock."
23.6.2021, London, England, Demonstranten besetzen den Empfangsraum des Nachrichtenproduzenten ITN während einer Protestaktion. Dutzende Impfgegner haben am Montag, 23.08.2021, in London die Zentrale des britischen Nachrichtenproduzenten ITN gestürmt. Auf Twitter-Videos war zu sehen, wie eine große Menschengruppe im Foyer der Produktionsfirma Parolen gegen Impfungen und Corona-Maßnahmen skandierte.C +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Coronavirus protesters storm ITN broadcaster HQ in London 23.08.2021

Dozens of anti-lockdown protesters breached the offices of ITN broadcaster in London's Camden Town and made demands of journalists before the police forced them out.
Fußball: EM, Italien - England, Finalrunde, Finale im Wembley-Stadion. Fans von England jubeln nach dem 0:1. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Coronavirus digest: Euro 2020 final was a 'superspreader event’ 21.08.2021

Government estimates suggest thousands of people were infected with the coronavirus on the day of the Euro 2020 final in London. Elsewhere, Cuba approved its second homegrown vaccine. Follow DW for the latest.

January 21, 2021*** British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab speaks during a joint press conference with Sudanese foreign minister at Khartoum airport on January 21, 2021. - Britain announced almost $55 million in aid to Sudan during a visit by its foreign secretary to Khartoum, the embassy said. (Photo by ASHRAF SHAZLY / AFP) (Photo by ASHRAF SHAZLY/AFP via Getty Images)

UK foreign secretary resists calls to quit over Afghanistan 20.08.2021

Dominic Raab is under pressure for failing to make a call with his Afghan counterpart while he was on holiday in Crete as the Taliban swept into Kabul. He returned to London only after the capital fell.
Show more articles