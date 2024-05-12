  1. Skip to content
SocietyGreece

In Greece, a ferry full of doctors for remote islands

Rüdiger Kronthaler
December 5, 2024

Greece has 226 inhabited islands but some of the smallest have no doctors. In autumn, a ship filled with doctors from Greece's big cities provides medical care to the remote communities. It's rewarding for both the doctors and their island patients.

https://p.dw.com/p/4nZwK
