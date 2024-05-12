In Greece, a ferry full of doctors for remote islands

SocietyGreeceIn Greece, a ferry full of doctors for remote islandsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyGreeceRüdiger Kronthaler12/05/2024December 5, 2024Greece has 226 inhabited islands but some of the smallest have no doctors. In autumn, a ship filled with doctors from Greece's big cities provides medical care to the remote communities. It's rewarding for both the doctors and their island patients. https://p.dw.com/p/4nZwKAdvertisement