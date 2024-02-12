Croatian island school opens for just one student

A school on the Croatian island of Kaprije has reopened to teach a single pupil. It’s a stroke of luck for first-grader Val as otherwise his family would have had to leave the island.

It's time for Val Mudronja to head to school. But first, the proud first grader must trek across the island. He can take his time because Val’s only teacher hasn't arrived yet.

It takes about an hour and a half to reach the small island of Kaprije from mainland Croatia. But Val's teacher Lucija Laca isn't bothered by the commute.

"I have accepted it. I even see it as a good thing. An island like this really is something special," says Lucija Laca.

Kaprije is one of over 1,000 Croatian islands. In summer, the region is overrun with tourists. But now, only a hundred people live here at most.

Recently, the island has made headlines. That's because after 52 years, it has a school once again. And seven-year-old Val is its only pupil.

"It's perfect! If there were more students here, they'd just run around and make a mess. But I'm alone here. It's quiet and that's great!" he says.

On today's agenda: arithmetic.

But Val says, his favorite subject is English.

"What I like most about the school is the teacher," he says.

"The curriculum is the same everywhere, but there is something else special here. We make the most of it. For example, we take field trips for subjects like music or sport," says teacher Laca.

For physical education, the duo mount their trusty steeds for a cycle along the waterfront. After a priest from a neighboring island campaigned for a school here, the authorities gave their support. It was the only way Val and his family could continue living there.

It's a little miracle says Livia, Val's mother. Here, in the island's only cafe, she catches up with neighbors while waiting for her son. She and her husband have lived in Kaprije, his grandparent’s hometown, for 16 years now. And the family is growing: Val has two little brothers and a sister on the way.

"They say it takes a whole village to raise a child. And it's true! We are at home here. Our children are also the whole island's children. Here they learn what life is all about," says Livia Mudronja.

Most of Kaprije's residents are elderly. But thanks to the school, their island has a future once again.

"It's important to us here. Without a school, the island is lost, our culture, everything! A school means everything!" one of the island's elderly residents says.

School's out, and Val is back home playing with his siblings. But he's most excited for is his father to come home.

He's been out since early morning on his fishingboat. Val takes over the mooring like a pro before inspecting the catch: it's been a good day.

But it gets even better for Val. His father, Borko Mudronja, is about to head out again and will take Val with him. It's fall, squid fishing season. And it's best to catch them in the evening.

"I love it, I've been doing it all my life. I come from a line of fishermen, 300 years. I loved it as a child, I've always wanted to be a fisherman," he says.

"Me too!" says Val, "It's really great. You can catch a little or a lot, but it's a good business!"

The little school allows Val and his family to live their dream, on this tiny island in the sea.