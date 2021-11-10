Visit the new DW website

Hydropower

Hydropower is supposed to be "clean," as it doesn't rely on the burning of fossil fuels. But this form of renewable energy is controversial for several reasons.

From displacing human settlements to inundating biodiverse landscapes, the construction of dams and hydropower facilities presents numerous environmental and social problems. Yet hydropower is a source of renewable energy - and if done with proper planning, can truly be green.

World in Progress: Climate Talks and Lesotho Water challenges 10.11.2021

Topics: Poor countries in the global South demand 'loss and damage' compensation for the detrimental impacts of climate change -- Dams for hydropower in Lesotho don't benefit everyone and why that could become a problem in neighboring South Africa, too.   
### Verwendung ausschließlich im Zusammenhang der Reportage von Leonie March/Roger Jardine ### Sommer 2021 Hochland von Lesotho, Katse Dam Project Die armen Dörfer im Hochland von Lesotho profitieren wenig von den Staudämmen, die dem Land Einnahmen aus Wasserverkauf und Produktion von hydropower bringen.

Dams and water shortages in Lesotho's highlands 10.11.2021

The dams in Lesotho's highlands help the tiny country generate income from water exports and hydropower generation. But there are increasing problems from droughts and villagers who've lost their fields and grazing lands don't feel their situation has improved.

Windkraftanlage in Uruguay. Das Land produziert mehr als 90% seines Stroms aus erneuerbarer Energie. Dafür bildet das Land spezielle Ingenieure aus. Rechte: sind gegeben

Uruguay leads green energy charge in Latin America 14.10.2021

Over the past 10 years, Uruguay has gone from being dependent on fossil fuel imports for power to a renewable energy pioneer. How did the country do it?

Brazil drought threatens energy supply, crops 09.09.2021

Brazil's worst drought in almost a century is threatening electricity supply and crops, pushing up energy and food prices just as the country hoped to start recovering from the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
June 11, 2021 - LAKE MEAD NRA U.S. - Hoover Dam is seen on the border between Arizona and Nevada. Hoover Dam, completed in 1936, impounds Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the United States by volume. Almost the entire Southwest of the United States is mired in various stages of drought, resulting in falling water levels at the nation's two largest reservoirs, Lake Mead and Lake Powell. The white ''bathtub ring'' on the rocks is from mineral deposits left by higher levels of water. (Credit Image: © David Becker/ZUMA Wire

Can hydropower withstand a future of extreme weather? 27.08.2021

Hydropower has long been seen as a reliable renewable energy source. But during drought and heavy rain, hydropower plants often come to a standstill. Will climate change spell the end for this clean energy alternative?
'Reality check': IPCC and phasing out fossil fuels 12.08.2021

We talk about the IPCC's grave warning to the world and why we urgently need clean energy alternatives, hear of solar success in Brazil's favelas, travel to one of Georgia's longest rivers where hydropower is clashing with precious wildlife habitats, and listen to Texans on how they feel about wind power picking up in the oil state.
Hydropower dams threaten Georgia's endangered sturgeons 12.08.2021

Mountainous and home to many glacier-fed rivers, Georgia is ideal for hydropower. Although it already generates more than 80% of its electricity this way, consumption is increasing and the government wants to build more dams. But Georgia is also a biodiversity hotspot and conservationists are concerned that plans for two new dams could threaten one of the world's most ancient fish.
Sternhausen, Scherg (Acipenser stellatus), Portraet, Oesterreich | starry sturgeon, stellate sturgeon, sevruga (Acipenser stellatus), portrait, Austria

Hydropower dams threaten Georgia's haven for endangered sturgeon 11.08.2021

Sturgeon are among the world's most threatened species. A new hydropower project threatens one of their last breeding grounds in Georgia's Rioni River.

14.07.2021 | Local residents and rescue workers gather at the site of bus accident, in Kohistan Kohistan district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. A bus carrying Chinese and Pakistani construction workers on a slippery mountainous road in northwest Pakistan fell into a ravine Wednesday, killing a dozen of people, including Chinese nationals, and dozens were injured, a government official said. (AP Photo)

Pakistan: Bus explosion kills Chinese nationals 14.07.2021

At least 13 people, including nine Chinese construction workers with a hydropower project, were killed in the blast in a remote region of northern Pakistan.

Siberian datacenter uses renewable energy to mine cryptocurrencies 28.06.2021

Mining cryptocurrencies is a power-hungry thing and bad for the environment. Does Siberia have a solution?

IEA: Global recovery spurs CO2 emissions 21.04.2021

The International Energy Agency has warned in a new report that CO2 emissions will rise by almost 5% this year due to rebounding economies. This would make up for much of the pandemic-related drop in emissions last year.
epa04282253 A Cambodian woman washes fish on a fishing boat on the Mekong River in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 26 June 2014. Civil society and Cambodian communities along the Mekong River are calling for the leaders of Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam to cancel the development of the Don Sahong dam in Champasak province near the Laos-Cambodian border, at the Mekong River Commission (MRC) meeting in Bangkok City on 26-27 June 2014. EPA/MAK REMISSA ++ +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

World in Progress: Dams along the Mekong threatening farmers and fish 07.04.2021

The Mekong River flows 5,000 kilometers from China to Vietnam. China's construction of large hydropower dams along the river to feed the country's growing energy needs is causing problems downriver — having devastating impacts on water availability and the fertile soil that feeds hundreds of millions of people in Southeast Asia.
Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa 12.03.2021

On this week's Eco Africa, we learn how volunteers are helping the tiny island of Kokota replant trees and revive its unique river system. We also see how to get kids to school on two wheels in South Africa.
Ein Junge springt im Nationalpark Fourteen Falls, etwa 60 Kilometer vor Nairobi, der Hauptstadt von Kenia gelegen, einen Wasserfall hinunter (Foto vom Oktober 2006). Die Landschaft am Athi-Fluss weist 14 hintereinanderliegende Wasserfälle auf. Foto: Andreas Gebert +++(c) dpa - Report+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Living Planet: The ways we need water 21.01.2021

Although freshwater sustains us in so many ways, it's often taken for granted — until it's gone. Peatlands drained for palm oil plantations in Indonesia exact an ecological and human toll. Kenya's Athi River, once a prime tourist attraction, has become a stinking cesspool. And, Bhutan banks on hydropower for its clean energy development.
Ein Slow Boat befördert auf dem Mekong zwischen Houay Xay und Pakbeng in Laos Touristen und Einheimische den Fluss entlang. Der Mekong ist noch immer eine der Hauptverkehrsadern zwischen China und dem Mekongdelta im Süden Vietnams. | Verwendung weltweit

Living Planet: The curse of clean energy — hydropower on the Mekong 01.10.2020

The Mekong River in Southeast Asia flows for 4,350 kilometers from China to Vietnam through Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Cambodia. China's construction of large hydropower dams to feed the country's growing energy needs is causing problems downriver, including dire impacts on the waters and fertile soil that feed hundreds of millions of people.
Haeuser am Mekong, Don Det, 4000 Inseln, Si Phan Don, Mekong, Provinz Champasak, Sued-Laos, Laos, Asien | Verwendung weltweit

World in Progress: Mekong dams turn off the tap for farmers and fish 26.08.2020

The Mekong River flows 5,000 kilometers from China to Vietnam. China's construction of a number of large hydropower dams to feed the country's energy needs is causing problems downriver, and having dire impacts on the fertile soil that feeds hundreds of millions of people.
