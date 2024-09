09/18/2024 September 18, 2024

What if your kitchen waste could fuel your next meal? A Ghanaian ecopreneur is making this a reality by transforming discarded cassava peels into powerful cooking briquettes. Using easily accessible materials like drums and waste husks, coupled with his dream of a greener future, he is converting agricultural waste into an energy source. Hungry for change? Watch and learn how to do it yourself.