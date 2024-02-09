DIY Nigeria: Interior decor with waste paper

Nature and EnvironmentNigeriaDIY Nigeria: Interior decor with waste paperTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentNigeriaEunice Wanjiru09/02/2024September 2, 2024One Nigerian artist and sculptor is giving waste a second chance by turning used paper, fabric and bric-a-brac into decorative objects and upcycled furniture. He also educates others on proper waste management. https://p.dw.com/p/4k6aAAdvertisement