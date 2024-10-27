Niagara Falls fascinates with thundering water
Niagara Falls, a natural wonder that graces the border between Canada and the US, captivates millions of visitors every year. With thundering masses of water, the falls also demonstrate the awesome power of nature.
Roaring force of nature
Niagara Falls was formed around 12,000 years ago at the end of the last ice age, with the meltwater from the massive glaciers becoming the Great Lakes and the Niagara River. These masses of water gradually cut into the land and formed the waterfalls. Since the middle of the 19th century, with the arrival of railroad connections, the waterfalls have become a popular tourist attraction.
3 waterfalls, 2 countries
Many visitors don't realize that Niagara Falls consists of three separate waterfalls: the Horseshoe Falls on the Canadian side (on the right), the American Falls on the US side (at left) and the smaller Bridal Veil Falls (center), also on the American side. Together, these three waterfalls form the impressive natural wonder.
Wild ride
The famous Maid of the Mist boat tour was first launched in 1846, and still takes visitors for a view of the falls today. Boats launch from the US side, but a similar boat tour also departs from the Canadian side of the border. Protected from the spray by colorful rain jackets, tourists crowd close together on the rocking boats to experience the thundering waterfalls up close.
Inspired by nature
Visitors to the falls can also enjoy an impressive view from several viewing platforms on both sides of the border. If the weather is right, they can even capture a photo or video of a rainbow or two in the ubiquitous spray — the naming inspiration for the nearby Rainbow Bridge.
Daring stunts
Niagara Falls has always been associated with daredevil stunts and a thirst for adventure. In 1901, teacher Annie Edson Taylor from the US became the first person to intentionally go over the Horseshoe Falls in a wooden barrel and survive, taking the plunge on her 63rd birthday. She hoped to achieve great fame, but this did not last long.
Extreme views
These days, the area around Niagara Falls has plenty of other attractions catering to tourists. Thrill-seekers can brave a "flight" on the zip line, and enjoy a view of the falls from above. But there's also a more leisurely option downriver: an antique cable car has been carrying visitors over the rapids and the Niagara Whirlpool since 1916.
Major electricity supplier
Niagara Falls isn't only an impressive natural wonder in every season, but also an important hydroelectric power source. The enormous volumes of water, which thunder down at 65 kilometers per hour (40 miles per hour), were first used to generate power in 1895 at one of the world's first hydroelectric power plants. At least 50% of the water that flows over the falls is used to generate electricity.
Stopping the falls
In 1969, the flow of water from the American Falls was completely stopped for several months so geologists could investigate erosion of the rock face. By building a detour dam, the falls were "drained," giving visitors spectacular views of the underlying rock structure.