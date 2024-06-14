Why Europe and America’s dying forests could be good news

Germany is losing its forests, fast. In the central Harz region, over 90 percent of spruce trees are dead or dying because of climate change and insect damage. But this isn’t necessarily bad news. Instead of the former monoculture forest, a more resilient, wild forest is springing up, with a more abundant ecosystem.
