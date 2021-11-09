Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Habitat

Every species has its place. But what makes the planet's ecosystems so special? We explore the desert, venture inside the forest and dive into the ocean.

From oceans to mountains, deserts to swamps, ancient ice to the impenetrable rainforest, every habitat is unique and offers a home for equally unique and countless species. The forest is one of the more biodiversity-rich habitats, home to two-thirds of all known species on the planet. More than a billion people also live from or in the forest, many of them in indigenous communities. Climate change and our behavior is affecting conditions, and that has far-reaching consequences for the entire ecosystem.

DW Sendung - Global - Beifang in Tunesien Med Bycatch project In Tunisia

Using data to make fishing sustainable in the Mediterranean 09.11.2021

Researchers in Tunisia spent two years collecting data on fishing. Now they're using their insights into accidental bycatch of vulnerable animals to introduce new, sustainable fishing methods across the region.

With similar boardwalks, also Carrownagappul wants to attract hikers and nature lovers

End of an era: Ireland says goodbye to peat to restore its biodiverse bogs 16.10.2021

Ireland's letting go of peat as an energy source and restoring many of its CO2-storing bogland ecosystems. That's good news for the climate and, against the backdrop of the UN biodiversity conference, for wildlife.
A member of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., soaks in the sun at his habitat on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Several gorillas at the zoo have tested positive for the coronavirus in what is believed to be the first known cases among such primates in the United States and possibly the world. It appears the infection came from a member of the park's wildlife care team who also tested positive for the virus but has been asymptomatic and wore a mask at all times around the gorillas. (Ken Bohn/San Diego Zoo Safari Park via AP)

Protecting rare gorillas in Cameroon 24.08.2021

Villagers and scientists are working together to protect rare primates in the Ebo rainforest.
Sternhausen, Scherg (Acipenser stellatus), Portraet, Oesterreich | starry sturgeon, stellate sturgeon, sevruga (Acipenser stellatus), portrait, Austria

Hydropower dams threaten Georgia's haven for endangered sturgeon 11.08.2021

Sturgeon are among the world's most threatened species. A new hydropower project threatens one of their last breeding grounds in Georgia's Rioni River.

Einmal in der Woche trifft sich der Sparclub. Er vergibt Mikrokredite, meist an Frauen. Ort/Zeit: Kenya, Juni 2021 Urheber: DW/Edwin Gikonyo Kariuki (Screenshots)

Kenyan women take charge to protect nature during the climate crisis 15.07.2021

Northern Kenya's herders are feeling the effects of climate change. It's hotter, drier and clashes over water are common. Habiba Tadicha is fighting for a better future for her community.

23.6.2021, Isle of Arran, Schottland, Dredging had devastated the once rich waters around the Scottish isle of Arran. But a small no-take zone has created a flourishing pocket of marine life and campaigners want to establish similar areas around Scotland. *Nur mit Global Ideas Berichterstattung verwenden* // Redaktion: Jennifer Collins // “I hereby declare that I took this photograph and am giving DW the right to use it online, including social media. In case the picture was taken by a third party, I do hold the rights to this image and DW is entitled to use it online, in social media and in print.”

Reviving Scotland's 'disappearing' marine life with no-take zones 13.07.2021

Dredging had devastated the once rich waters around the Scottish isle of Arran. But a small protected area has created a flourishing pocket of marine life and campaigners want to establish similar areas around Scotland. 
20.09.2019, Russland: ASTRAKHAN REGION, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 20, 2019: Saiga antelopes at the Stepnoi Nature Reserve in Liman District of Russia's Astrakhan Region. The Stepnoi Nature Reserve was created in 2000 specially for saiga antelopes; it covers an area of 109.4 thousand hectares. Dmitry Rogulin/TASS Foto: Dmitry Rogulin/TASS/dpa |

Saiga antelopes bounce back after mass die-off 07.07.2021

In 2015 tragedy struck Kazakhstan's saiga antelopes. A usually benign bacteria, made deadly by climatic changes, killed thousands of the animals. But now there's a baby boom on the steppe.
Ein Trottellummenküken ist nach seinem Sprung vom Lummenfelsen auf der Suche nach seinen Eltern. Jedes Jahr Mitte Juni beginnt auf Helgoland ein unvergleichliches Spektakel: Trottellummenküken springen vom Lummenfelsen rund 40 Meter tief zu ihren Eltern ins Wasser. Doch manchmal endet ein Sprung auch hinter einer Mauer.

When nature needs tourism  06.07.2021

Tourism often harms the environment, but not always. The COVID-19 pandemic shows that in some places nature actually benefits from tourists.

DW Global Ideas Lernpaket 8 Onlinebild Wildtiere

Learning pack #8: Protecting wild animal habitat 21.06.2021

Numerous animal species go extinct every year because of habitat destruction. We introduce people who are helping wild animals in need and who are doing conservation work where they live.

Panoramic of the alpine village of Davos Wiesen in spring, Canton of Graubunden, Prettigovia Davos Region, Switzerland, Europe | Verwendung weltweit, Royalty free: Bei werblicher Verwendung Preis auf Anfrage., Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Swiss voters to cast ballots on pesticide-free farming 11.05.2021

Switzerland is holding a referendum that could result in a total ban on synthetic pesticides. But environmentalists, farmers and agrochemical companies are at odds over a potential switch to organic agriculture.
Global Ideas_Infofilm_Habitatverlust

Habitat loss: Addressing a global problem 03.05.2021

The natural habitat of many animals and plants is disappearing fast. As the global population grows, our cities are expanding and more areas are being converted to farmland to feed more people. We look at ways to address the problem.
Lipasela Sissie Matela, Director (l) and Nicky McLeod, Manager (r) of local social enterprize Envoronmental and Rural Solutions, based in the small town of Matatiele in South Africa’s Eastern Cape Province. Here, both can be seen in an area of natural grassland that has been fully restored on the outskirts of Matatiele. Copyright: Henner Frankenfeld/DW

Using traditional knowledge to save South Africa's grasslands 18.03.2021

Animal farming is drying up areas around the Drakensberg mountains in South Africa, and impacting the local water supply. Two women are now on a mission to revive traditional grazing methods. 
Saving water Isidro Ramírez grew strawberries in a rustic way for three decades until he noticed the enormous damage to his land and water sources. That is why he joined the Madre Tierra project. It’s very important the water management in a region with an increasing lack of the vital liquid. 7th December 2020 - Maravatio, Michoacan, Mexico

Mexican strawberry farmers go green 19.02.2021

Mexico's strawberry farms damage soil and are a drain on water. That's why small-scale farmers are shifting toward more sustainable forms of cultivation.
UXBRIDGE, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: An anti HS2 sign is seen at an Extinction Rebellion camp on January 21, 2020 in Harefield, England. Members of the climate change activist group Extinction Rebellion have joined efforts by HS2 campaigners to prevent woodland and a nature reserve from being demolished. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Why UK climate activists are locked in a 'dangerous' self-dug tunnel under a London station 18.02.2021

In a bid to halt a high-speed rail project, protesters are camped out in a precarious and cramped tunnel underneath Euston Station. But the UK government says the HS2 train line is vital to reach climate goals.
23/12/2020 Spinning the charka - India_s symbol of freedom movement Photographer: Vikram Venkatraman Ort: Tamil Nadu, Indien

Indian weavers turn to old tech to protect the environment 12.02.2021

India's cotton industry is polluting rivers and the environment, and workers are often underpaid. But traditional handlooms, chilli and natural dyes could make a difference.
15.-18/12/2020 ie Schwestern Flávia (li.) und Ana Paula Balderi (re.) auf dem Anwesen ihrer NGO Copaíba in ihrer Baumschule inmitten der Setzlinge. Ort: Bergregion Serra da Mantiqueira, Socorro, im Osten des Bundesstaats São Paulo an der Grenze zu Minas Gerais, Südostbrasilien; Fotografin: Bianca Kopsch/DW

The Brazilian sisters bringing trees back to the rainforest  28.01.2021

Siblings Ana Paula und Flávia Balderi set up an environmental NGO as teenagers to protect Brazil's most endangered rainforest.
Show more articles