Every species has its place. But what makes the planet's ecosystems so special? We explore the desert, venture inside the forest and dive into the ocean.

From oceans to mountains, deserts to swamps, ancient ice to the impenetrable rainforest, every habitat is unique and offers a home for equally unique and countless species. The forest is one of the more biodiversity-rich habitats, home to two-thirds of all known species on the planet. More than a billion people also live from or in the forest, many of them in indigenous communities. Climate change and our behavior is affecting conditions, and that has far-reaching consequences for the entire ecosystem.