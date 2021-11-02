Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Forests

Trees are all around the world - they provide shelter, food and wood.

Forests also play a crucial role in absorbing carbon dioxide and thus regulating the global climate. People have already deforested large swaths of the world, with consequences for ecosystems, plants and animals, and even humans themselves.

Greenpeace discovers an illegal logging operation with at least 200km of roads serving the operation. Greenpeace activists paint the loggers barge with the message 'CRIME' then uses it to blockade access to the sort yard. A massive amount of logs has already been transported by barge down river.Greenpeace informed Ibama (Brazilian environmental agents) of the discovery. !! Bildmaterial zur einmaligen, redaktionellen Nutzung im Rahmen der Berichterstattung 50 Jahre Greenpeace !!

Zero deforestation commitment at COP26: Empty promises or a workable plan? 02.11.2021

A pledge to end deforestation by 2030 is the first headline agreement from COP26. But environmentalists say the world's forests will not be saved by a political declaration alone, with one signatory already backtracking.
Gorgeous autumn in the Rockies of Canada. Lush clouds are flying across the sky. The picturesque river among the mountains and colorful forests. The concept of active, eco-and photo-tourism

The world's most important forests need protection 02.11.2021

At the COP26 summit, 100 countries pledged to end and reverse deforestation by 2030. How protected are the world's most important forests?
September 7, 2021, Porto Velho, Rondonia, Brazil: Burning of the Amazon Forest, in the city of Porto Velho, in the state of RondÃÂ_nia, on the afternoon of Tuesday 7th September. In June, the federal government issued a decree banning burning throughout Brazil for 120 days. (Credit Image: Â© Fernando Souza/ZUMA Press Wire

COP26: World leaders back deal to end deforestation by 2030 01.11.2021

More than 100 world leaders, including Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro, are supporting the agreement at the COP26 climate summit. Activists say it greenlights "another decade of deforestation."
*** Bitte nur in Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung verwenden *** 03.10.2021 Retired teacher decides to domesticate zebras in Kenya

Retired teacher decides to domesticate zebras in Kenya 20.10.2021

While his neighbors were busy clearing their land, John Ole Saeni decided to maintain part of the natural forest on his rural property. The retired teacher's efforts have created a little oasis for three zebras who would usually migrate to greener pastures.

Living Planet 1. Teaser DW.com Titel: 210318 DW Living Planet Picture Teaser.png

Lives at stake: Baka people in Cameroon, lithium mining in Nevada and industrial fishing in Sierra Leone 15.10.2021

Around the world, local people fight to maintain their way of life and habitats. In Cameroon, the Baka people are being driven out of their forests by logging and mining. In the US, a new lithium mine threatens to infringe on Indigenous sacred sites. And in Sierra Leone, an expensive, internationally-funded industrial fishing habor could ruin residents' livelihoods and the local ecosystem.
Motiv: Bewohner der Ethnie der Baka im Messok Dja (Gebiet im Kongobecken, Demokratische Republik Kongo) Aufnahmedatum: 30.04.2019 Zur freien Verwendung mit Nennung von Survival International als Urheber (gern mit Link zu unserer Seite, falls möglich). Das Foto ist nicht auf einmaligen Gebrauch beschränkt.

Living Planet: Ancient custodians of the Cameroonian forests under threat from logging and mining 14.10.2021

In the Congo Basin in central Africa, in current-day Cameroon, the Indigenous Baka people live an increasingly precarious existence. Believed to be the oldest inhabitants of this area, the Baka have an extraordinary knowledge about the ancient forest. But as logging and mining chip away at the forests ever more, the livelihoods and life force of the Baka people become harder and harder to sustain.
7.6.2021, Black Johnson Beach, Sierra, Leone, Die Landschaft am Black Johnson Beach ist durch den Bau eines chinesischen Fischer-Hafens bedroht. // Redaktion Lina Hoffmann

Living Planet: Sierra Leone's multimillion-dollar Chinese-owned industrial fishing harbor 14.10.2021

On the Freetown peninsula in Sierra Leone, the government is planning to construct a Chinese-owned multi-million-dollar fishing harbor. But many residents and environmentalists are not happy about the project, worrying it will lead to eviction, job loss and pollution, as well as destroy a rich ecosystem that sits alongside a forest earmarked by the UN as a future World Heritage Site.
Benin: An Afro-descendant in the land of her ancestors Schlagworte: Benin, culture, Vodun, afro-descendant, immigration, Haiti, forests, environment, ancestry Wer hat das Bild gemacht?: Rodrigue Guezodje [korri] Wann wurde das Bild gemacht?: 03.10.2021 Wo wurde das Bild aufgenommen?: Ouidah, Benin Bildbeschreibungen: Interview with Valentina Alexandre BILD 1 - Valentina Alexandre In welchem Zusammenhang soll das Bild/sollen die Bilder verwendet werden?: Artikel Copyrightangabe: Rodrigue Guezodje

Benin: US history teacher visits the land of her ancestors 13.10.2021

Valentina Alexandre is a history teacher and tour guide in the United States. The young woman was born in Haiti and traveled to Benin to learn more about her ancestry.

Living Planet 1. Teaser DW.com Titel: 210318 DW Living Planet Picture Teaser.png

Sacred forests, a destructive pilgrimage and religious leaders speak out 30.09.2021

Most religions have a connection to the Earth – stories of creation or spiritual practices tied to nature. We take a look at how religion and spirituality influence how we treat the environment. From beliefs steeped in the forest to religious leaders motivating their congregants to take care of the planet. And what happens when holy sites are threatened by climate change and too many visitors?
09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Brandenburg

Germany's 16 states: Brandenburg 29.09.2021

Extensive forests, meadows and thousands of lakes make up the charm of the landscape of this state in the northeast of Germany. More than 500 castles and mansions are an invitation to stay and admire.
19/09/2021Right Livelihood Awards. Ritwick Dutta und Rahul Choudhary von Legal Initiative for Forest and Environment (LIFE) 2

2021 Right Livelihood winners fight for climate and justice 29.09.2021

The 2021 Right Livelihood Award, also known as the alternative Nobel Prize, goes to Marthe Wandou, Vladimir Sliwjak, Freda Huson and the Legal Initiative for Forest and Environment (LIFE).

Route 66 in the desert with scenic sky. Classic vintage image with nobody.

The world's 10 most scenic drives 20.09.2021

Spectacular routes featuring majestic mountains, lush forests, the wide-open ocean and the occasional hair-raising hairpin turns. Here are our top 10 picks.

16.09.2021 In this picture released by the National Park Service on September 16, 2021, firefighters wrap the historic General Sherman Tree, estimated to be around 2,300 to 2,700 years old, with fire-proof blankets in Sequoia National Park, California. - The world's biggest trees were being wrapped in fire-proof blankets Thursday in an effort to protect them from huge blazes tearing through the drought-stricken western United States. A grove of ancient sequoias, including the 275-foot (83-meter) General Sherman Tree -- the largest in the world -- were getting aluminum cladding to fend off the flames. Firefighters were also clearing brush and pre-positioning engines among the 2,000 ancient trees in California's Sequoia National Park, incident commanders said. (Photo by Handout / NATIONAL PARK SERVICE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / NATIONAL PARK SERVICE/ HO - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

California wildfire threatens world's largest tree 17.09.2021

Firefighters are rushing to save General Sherman and a grove of around 2,000 other sequoias. They are hoping the Giant Forest will survive unscathed.
Somidh Saha, Indian forestry expert and head of German research group “Sylvanus” in Karlsruhe DW, Neil King, 7. September 2021 in Karlsruhe

Can non-native trees help save Germany's dying forests? 16.09.2021

As global heating intensifies, the risk that we may lose our forests altogether has never been greater. Indian-born forester Somidh Saha is on a mission to save Germany's dying forests.

On the Green Fence 210311 Podcast Picture Teaser ROAD

How can we save our dying forests? 10.09.2021

Climate change and severe droughts have weakened forests around the globe. In Germany, where many forests are planted monocultures, about 80% of trees are considered unhealthy. What's even more alarming is that the forest dieback is also affecting younger trees now. So what happens if we lose our forests? And is there anything we can do to stop it?
Baumhaus der Aktivistin Mux DW, Richard Connor, 15. September 2018

German court: Clearing Hambach Forest treehouses 'illegal' 08.09.2021

A German court has ruled that authorities acted illegally by removing environmental activists' treehouses from Hambach Forest. The ruling came after one former treehouse dweller lodged a complaint.
Show more articles