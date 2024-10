10/29/2024 October 29, 2024

Ready to trade the city for the wild? In 'My Hustle in the wild,' DW’s Samson Adeleke steps into the heart of Ghana's jungle for a two-day survival adventure. Guided by expert rangers, he faces rugged terrain, unpredictable weather, and wild animals while learning the skills to thrive in nature. Will he survive the wild? Dive in to find out!