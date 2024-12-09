California's 'monster fires' force thousands to evacuate
California is being ravaged by severe wildfires, with flames spreading at breakneck speed. Residents have been told to flee the "monster fires," with the governor declaring a state of emergency.
Out of control
California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in Los Angeles and neighboring counties due to severe wildfires. This blaze in Orange County broke out near an airport and surrounded these homes, one of three large fires currently spreading rapidly through southern California, according to the fire protection authority Calfire.
'Herculean effort'
More than 5,700 firefighters are battling the flames on the ground and from the air, and dozens of firefighting aircraft and more than 500 fire engines are in action. "California is deploying every available resource to combat these devastating fires, and we'll continue to work in lockstep with federal and local partners in this herculean effort," said Governor Newsom.
Poor air quality
By Wednesday evening local time, the fires had already devastated an area of around 445 square kilometers (170 square miles). This plane is currently fighting the so-called Bridge Fire, which is blazing in the San Bernardino Mountains northeast of Los Angeles. Authorities have warned people in the region of bad air quality due to the heavy smoke, and several schools have been closed.
Silent witness
A charred horse statue appears to be contemplating the devastation left behind by the Bridge Fire in Pinon Hills. The explosive flames spread quickly, engulfing vast swaths of land and coming dangerously close to residents, leading The Los Angeles Times to dub them "monster fires."
Ski resort largely unscathed
The flames of the Bridge Fire also spread through the Mountain High Resort, a ski destination in the San Gabriel Mountains — but the damage there was apparently limited. "All the main lifts and buildings survived with little to no damage," said resort staff in a social media post.
Fierce fire front
The Airport Fire has devastated more than 3,600 hectares (8,900 acres) of land so far, and several houses have fallen victim to the flames. The fire was accidentally started during construction work on Monday afternoon and has been spreading rapidly ever since.
Apocalypse in orange
A third fire, the so-called Line Fire, has so far burned around 150 square kilometers of forest and scrubland, according to Calfire. Around 65,000 buildings are currently considered at risk and the area around the popular excursion and vacation resort of Big Bear Lake is shrouded in thick smoke. Police have arrested a man suspected of deliberately starting the fire last Thursday.
Scorched earth
Forest fires are nothing unusual in California, but with climate change, experts are warning that fires are becoming more frequent and more destructive. Before the outbreak of the current wildfires, the region was suffering intense heat. On Wednesday, the forecast called for cooler temperatures, raising hopes the fires could ease.