Wildfires

Wildfires devastate millions of hectares of forest every year. And, due to climate change, they are becoming more frequent and more intense.

Sparked by heat waves, prolonged drought, weather events or human activity, wildfires devastate millions of hectares of forest every year. Across the world, experts have warned that climate change is increasing both the frequency and intensity of such fires — and increasingly putting communities and lives at risk. This page is an automatic compilation of DW content on wildfires around the world.

19.07.2017 Das Weingut Opus One im Weinbaugebiet Napa Valley, aufgenommen am 19.07.2017 in Napa County (USA). (zu dpa «Wein oder Weed? Winzer in Kalifornien fürchten Cannabis-Boom» vom 03.08.2017) Foto: Barbara Munker/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

California winemakers try to adapt to climate change 02.11.2021

Prime regions of Californian winemaking like Nappa Valley are having to cope with the fallout from wildfires and drought. Solutions range from short-term improvisation to going carbon-neutral.
Volunteers from nearby villages rest from watering down a recently burnt part of a forest during a wildfire near Kavaklidere, a town in Mugla province, Turkey, August 5, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Turkey ratifies Paris climate change agreement as last G20 country 06.10.2021

The Turkish parliament has ratified the Paris Agreement on climate change more than five years after Ankara first signed the deal. The move comes in time for next month's UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.
A man works in a hydroponic tomatoes farm in Bingerville on August 22, 2016. Hydroponics were developed over the ages around the world as an alternative growing system in which plants require a nutrient solution and no soil. / AFP / SIA KAMBOU (Photo credit should read SIA KAMBOU/AFP/Getty Images)

7 ways Africa is adapting to climate change 27.09.2021

Africa Climate Week, taking place virtually from September 26 to 29, will focus on ambitious solutions to address the effects of climate change. Here are a few examples of adaptation strategies from across the continent.
flags of Algeria and Morocco painted on cracked wall

Algeria bans Morocco from its airspace amid growing tensions 23.09.2021

Algeria said this was a "civilized way" of handling the Moroccan tensions that reignited last year. Morocco did not give an immediate response to flying ban.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ahead of the 8th MED7 Mediterranean countries summit in Athens, Greece, September 17, 2021. REUTERS/Louiza Vradi

EU Mediterranean states want 'urgent' action on climate 17.09.2021

The Mediterranean is highly vulnerable to climate change and its response capabilities are "being stretched to the limit" said representatives of nine EU countries at the Athens summit.
Wer von ihnen wird Kanzler oder Kanzlerin? Annalena Baerbock (Grüne), Armin Laschet (Union) oder Olaf Scholz (SPD).

German election: Is this the climate election, or isn't it? 17.09.2021

After a summer of floods, wildfires and extreme heat waves, many thought the German election would be dominated by talk of the climate crisis. Why, then, have the Greens not relied more heavily on this key voter issue?
16.09.2021 In this picture released by the National Park Service on September 16, 2021, firefighters wrap the historic General Sherman Tree, estimated to be around 2,300 to 2,700 years old, with fire-proof blankets in Sequoia National Park, California. - The world's biggest trees were being wrapped in fire-proof blankets Thursday in an effort to protect them from huge blazes tearing through the drought-stricken western United States. A grove of ancient sequoias, including the 275-foot (83-meter) General Sherman Tree -- the largest in the world -- were getting aluminum cladding to fend off the flames. Firefighters were also clearing brush and pre-positioning engines among the 2,000 ancient trees in California's Sequoia National Park, incident commanders said. (Photo by Handout / NATIONAL PARK SERVICE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / NATIONAL PARK SERVICE/ HO - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

California wildfire threatens world's largest tree 17.09.2021

Firefighters are rushing to save General Sherman and a grove of around 2,000 other sequoias. They are hoping the Giant Forest will survive unscathed.
A helicopter makes a water drop over a wildfire in Estepona, Spain, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. Nearly 800 people have been evacuated from their homes and road traffic has been disrupted as firefighting teams and planes fight a wildfire in southwestern Spain. (AP Photo/Sergio Rodrigo)

Spain: Towns evacuated as wildfire blazes for fifth day 12.09.2021

The blaze continues to rage close to a popular Costa del Sol resort, fanned by strong winds and late summer temperatures.
A child tries to chase away a swarm of desert locusts in Naiperere, near the town of Rumuruti, Kenya, January 30, 2021. REUTERS/Baz Ratner SEARCH RATNER LOCUSTS FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH WIDER IMAGE FOR ALL STORIES

Disasters around the world are more closely linked than we might think 08.09.2021

Climate catastrophes, pandemics and other crises ultimately stem from the same root causes, a United Nations University report finds.
Women cool themselves with fans in the Rastro flea market during a heatwave in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Spain set a new provisional heat record of 47.2 degrees Celsius (116.96 Fahrenheit) on Saturday as Southern Europe sweltered under a relentless summer sun. (AP Photo/Andrea Comas)

Europe experiences hottest summer on record, scientists say 07.09.2021

The high temperatures were particularly severe in countries such as Italy, Greece and Spain. The continent experienced a variety of extreme weather events this summer, including deadly flooding and wildfires.
22.08.2021***Griechenland - Insel Euböa - Evia, verbrannte Flächen nach den verheerenden Feuern auf der griechischen Insel Euböa im August, Momentaufnahme in Luftansicht nahe des Ortes Agia Anna am 22. August 2021. Nach Feuer in Agia Anna *** Greece island of Euboea Evia, burnt areas after the devastating fires on the Greek island of Euboea in August, snapshot in aerial view near the village of Agia Anna on 22 August 2021 After fires in Agia Anna. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxGRE ANE5360797

Greece wildfires: PM admits mistakes were made 25.08.2021

Greece's prime minister says more could have been done to prepare for this year's devastating fire season.

10.08.2021****Firefighters try to extinguish a fire in the village of Avgaria, on the island of Evia, Greece, August 10, 2021. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas

Greece wildfires: New blaze hits Evia island 23.08.2021

Less than two weeks after forest fires ravaged the northern part of Evia, firefighters are now battling another blaze in the southern part of the island.
©PHOTOPQR/NICE MATIN/Frank Muller ; les mayons ; 17/08/2021 ; feu massif des maures Monster forest fire in the Var (south of France). The fire, which started from the Les Sigues rest area on the motorway near the town of Gonfaron on Monday afternoon, arrived in the evening in the Gulf of Saint-Tropez where it continued its terrible advance, stoked by strong winds. He covered 4,000 hectares. Throughout the night, evacuations continued to bring residents and vacationers in the most threatened areas to safety. In Grimaud, a hotel and a campsite were completely destroyed by the flames. Several people were injured while trying to escape the fire which approached very close to the village

Two die in French wildfires near Saint-Tropez 18.08.2021

Firefighters near the French Riviera have been unable to gain the upper hand on blazes that have left one person dead and forced thousands to flee. Fires also continue to burn in Greece.
Griechenland - Attika, Feuer und Löscharbeiten zu Lande und aus der Luft in Markati, Region Keratea in Ostattika, rund 20 km von Athen am 16. August 2021

Greece battles new blazes as firefighters make progress in Spain 16.08.2021

Officials in Spain said that, while wildfires could now be under control, the possibility of another flare-up was high as forests are very dry. In Greece, two new blazes were being tackled.
Copyright: Alican Uludag, Korrespondent der türkischen Redaktion Zahl der Toten bei Überschwemmungen in der Türkei steigt auf mehr als 50. In Kastamonu-Bozkurt gehen die Bergungs- und Aufräumarbeiten gehen weiter. Alle Fotos sind aus Kastamonu-Bozkurt. Datum: 14-08-2021 Schlagwörter: Türkei, Kastamonu, Bozkurt, Hochwasser

Turkey floods: Death toll climbs to 70 16.08.2021

According to disaster authorities, at least 60 people have died in the province of Kastamonu, nine died in Sinop and one in Bartin. The August 4 floods came with Turkey still reeling from wildfires.
This videograb image taken and released by DHA Turkish News Agency on August 14, 2021 shows a general view of the wreckage of a Russias Bombadier Be-200 aircraft at Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey. - Russia on August 14, 2021 said a water-dropping plane with eight crew onboard had crashed in Turkey during a firefighting mission in the country. - Turkey OUT (Photo by - / Demiroren News Agency (DHA) / AFP) / Turkey OUT (Photo by -/Demiroren News Agency (DHA)/AFP via Getty Images)

Turkey: Firefighting plane crashes, killing all onboard 14.08.2021

A firefighting plane rented from Russia has crashed in southern Turkey. Five Russian soldiers and three Turkish citizens were on board.
