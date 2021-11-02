Wildfires devastate millions of hectares of forest every year. And, due to climate change, they are becoming more frequent and more intense.

Sparked by heat waves, prolonged drought, weather events or human activity, wildfires devastate millions of hectares of forest every year. Across the world, experts have warned that climate change is increasing both the frequency and intensity of such fires — and increasingly putting communities and lives at risk. This page is an automatic compilation of DW content on wildfires around the world.