Greece: Injured tortoises recover after wildfires
Hundreds of tortoises have been injured after the devastating forest fires in Greece. A non-profit first aid center for wildlife is treating the animals and returning them to their natural habitat.
Loving rescue
At the non-profit first aid center for wildlife "ANIMA" near Athens, veterinarian Cleopatra Gkika carefully smears a soothing cream on a tortoise's leg. Skin that was burned on the leg fell off and soon, the tortoise can be released back into its natural habitat.
Volunteers helping
In July and August 2023, Greece was hit by a series of wildfires. The area around the center in Kalyvia Thorikou, about 60 kilometers (37 miles) southeast of Athens, was one of the first to be affected. In total, about 400 tortoises were rescued from the flames around Athens and on the nearby island of Evia.
Various injuries
The injured tortoises were taken to the first aid center "ANIMA" and to a zoo near Athens. "Some tortoises had burns on their legs or on their shell. Others had breathing difficulties because of smoke inhalation," said Vassilis Sfakianopoulos, founder of a dedicated volunteer group.
Recognize the injuries correctly
The first thing to do with an injured tortoise is to immerse it in a pool of water to rehydrate it. "If an injury is not immediately apparent, you try to detect possible [external infection] by smell," experienced veterinarian Gkika said.
Ready for release into the wild
Tortoises ready for release get a blue chalk cross on their shells. About one hundred animals have already been relocated. The team knows that it is important to release the tortoises from captivity as soon as possible. For animals that normally live in the wild and are not sociable, being housed together in an enclosure adds stress.
Resilient reptiles
"Tortoises are resilient animals. They reduce their metabolism and can go without food for several weeks," says Celine Sissler-Bienvenu of the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW). "And at the first rain, they will come out to eat."
Back to freedom
This tortoise named Birken may return to freedom, to its familiar habitat, where it knows the hiding places and water sources. Thanks to the many volunteers, the animals survived the fires. This summer, the group did not just rescue the tortoises, but also snakes, cats and other animals trapped in the inferno.