Brazil: Wildfires devastate Pantanal wetlands
Fierce wildfires are raging through Pantanal, the world's largest tropical wetland. Slash-and-burn is suspected to be the cause, with climate change and the El Nino weather phenomenon exacerbating the situation.
Voracious wall of fire
A wildfire eats away at unburned land in Brazil's Panatanal. Since the beginning of June alone, an area the size of more than 59,000 soccer pitches has been destroyed in the wetlands in the west of the country, according to Brazilian media.
Apocalyptic landscape
An area of more than 3,400 square kilometers (about 1,300 square miles) has been in flames since January, reports the University of Rio de Janeiro, which has analyzed satellite data. This year's fires are the second worst in 15 years, with only the situation in 2020 even more critical. Back then, around one third of the entire Pantanal area was affected by the fires.
Paradise under threat
At 250,000 square kilometers, the Pantanal is the largest tropical swamp area in the world. But although the species-rich wetland biotope was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2000, it is under threat from illegal deforestation and the advance of industrial agriculture. The Brazilian authorities suspect that the current fires have been caused by slash-and-burn, a method of farming.
Nature out of balance
Fires are actually nothing unusual in the Pantanal; they are part of the cycle of massive rainfall and dry periods during which some areas burn. However, this cycle has been out of balance for years. The fires have caused concern among researchers, as the actual fire season usually begins with the dry season in July.
Running from the flames
Cleiton Jose and other farmers drive their cows away from the flames on horseback. The fires not only threaten nature, but also the livelihoods of the people living here: they devastate the flora and fauna in the region, which not only harms hunters and farmers, but also affects residents who live from ecotourism.
Defenseless animals
This little monkey had no time to escape the flames — and it is not the only victim. The Pana Valley is known for its biodiversity. It is home to the world's largest jaguar species, the endangered tapir and giant anteaters, among others. They are all threatened by the wildfires. The devastating fires of 2020 killed 17 million vertebrates.
'There never used to be smoke here'
Fatima Brandao stands among her chickens in a haze of smoke from the fires. Brandao, who was born and raised in the Pantanal, told the Reuters news agency that she had never seen such devastating fires as this year's: "There never used to be smoke here. The sun shone clearly and the sky was always blue."
El Nino adds fuel to the fire
According to environmentalist Delcio Rodrigues, the current weather conditions, influenced by climate change, are contributing to the fires. The region is experiencing exceptional drought, and rivers only have low water levels. According to experts, the drought that has prevailed since the end of 2023 is being exacerbated by the El Nino weather phenomenon, which brings with it high temperatures.