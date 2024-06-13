Greece, Turkey feeling the heat as temperatures soar
It's getting hot in Southern Europe. Greece and Turkey have seen unusually high temperatures for this time of year, which has led to school closures and fears of potential forest fires.
Heat spike
Only a dip in the cool waters of the Bosphorus straight can help. A heat wave has firmly gripped southern Europe, with temperatures reaching 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit). Greece and Turkey are particularly affected. Both countries are used to the heat, but experts quoted in Greek media say the warm temperatures are exceptional.
Parasol protection
A tourist in front of the Monument to the Unknown Soldier in Athens, Greece, has quickly turned her umbrella into a parasol. The Greek Red Cross has set up stands for the many tourists at Syntagma Square, where staff also hand out free water.
Outside only after dark
The Greek Ministry of Labor called on people to work from home wherever possible. Many schools in the country remain closed, and municipalities have opened air-conditioned public buildings for people who do not have air conditioning at home. People can venture outside again when temperatures drop in the evening — like these people enjoying the sunset on the Acropolis.
Fighting forest fires
As temperatures rise, so does the risk of wildfires. A fire broke out on the island of Chios last week. Firefighters are on alert is on alert: after a winter with little rain and unusually high temperatures since the beginning of June, there is a threat of further fires, the fire department warned on X. Central Greece, parts of the Peloponnese peninsula and Crete are particularly at risk.
Dipping in Diyarbakir
In Turkey, firefighting aircraft, drones and helicopters are also on alert. Here, too, are temperatures expected to rise to 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit), especially in the west of the country — around 12 degrees Celsius higher than usual at this time of year. Children in Diyarbakir make the most of the heat and splash around in the city's historic water channels.
Sunbathing in Istanbul
Lying stretched out in the sun is actually not a good idea. One of the most important tips from the authorities for dealing with the heat is to spend the midday hours indoors if possible. People should also drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol, overeating and doing any outdoor sports. This applies in particular to the elderly, children and the chronically ill.
Cooling off in Cairo
Warm air masses over the central Mediterranean and North Africa are causing the heat. These Egyptian teenagers are cooling off in the waters of the famous Nile River. The heatwave should decrease by the weekend, but due to climate change, researchers have warned that southern Europe will have to prepare for early heatwaves in the future.