Greece

Greece is situated in southeastern Europe. It is considered the cradle of Western civilization and has a rich historical legacy.

Greece is a member of the European Union and, since 2001, of the eurozone. It also belongs to the Council of Europe, NATO and the World Trade Organization, among other international bodies. Its capital is Athens. This is a collection of DW's latest content on Greece.

Ladestation E-Cars VW, Astypalea, eine von sechs Stationen Farbe/Quer/ Copyright DW

Greek island of Astypalea launches VW-sponsored e-mobility shift 10.11.2021

The tiny island of Astypalea in Greece was a well-kept tourism secret until recently. Now German carmaker Volkswagen (VW) has launched a project that makes private and public transport go electric within five years.

29.10.2021 This photo provided by the Hellenic Coast Guard and taken from a vessel shows a ship with migrants near the southern island of Crete, Greece, on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. The small cargo ship with about 400 migrants on board that suffered engine problems in the eastern Mediterranean Sea off the island of Crete is being led to a safe anchorage in Greece, the Greek coast guard said Friday. (Hellenic Coast Guard via AP)

Greece accuses Turkey of pushing migrants into its waters 10.11.2021

Greek officials claim Turkey is acting like a "pirate state in the Aegean Sea" in regards to migrants. Athens has called on the EU to put pressure on Ankara to meet its international obligations.

The Old Venetian Port of Chania is lined with shops and restaurants, drawing many tourists. Alt text: One side of the Venetian port of Chania, Crete shines in the sunlight

Greece meets tourism target, prepares for next year 09.11.2021

On larger islands popular with tour operators, like Crete and Rhodes, September and October were busier than expected. Those in the industry wonder what 2022 will bring.

31.10.2021 This photo provided by the Hellenic Coast Guard shows migrants and refugees sitting inside a migration camp on the island of Kos, Greece, on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. A small cargo ship carrying over 380 people, almost all migrants, has been towed to the Greek island of Kos and 375 of the passengers moved to a special migrant facility, Greece’s Ministry of Migration and Asylum has announced. (Hellenic Coast Guard via AP)

Turkish ship carrying Afghan migrants towed to Greek port 31.10.2021

The Murat 729, carrying 400 mostly Afghan migrants and refugees, sent a distress signal after its engines failed. Turkey failed to respond to a request to take back the vessel, despite a 2016 EU deal worth billions.
Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, welcomes Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel before their meeting at Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Germany's outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel is on a two-day visit to the country whose financial crisis marked much of her tenure and Germany's relationship with Europe. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Germany's Merkel in Greece for farewell visit 29.10.2021

German chancellor Angela Merkel is on her final official trip to a country that has not always welcomed her. Ties with Athens "went through ups and downs," Merkel said.
Das Tochterboot des Seenotrettungskreuzers Minden rettet am 10.03.2016 auf dem Mittelmeer ein Flüchtlingsboot zwischen der Türkei und der griechischen Insel Lesbos. Die Flüchtlinge werden von dem Seenotrettungskreuzer Minden aufgenommen und in den Hafen von Mitilini (Mytilini) gebracht. Die Deutsche Gesellschaft zur Rettung Schiffbrüchiger (DGzRS) und weitere nordeuropäische Seenotrettungsgesellschaften beteiligen sich an einem zeitlich befristeten internationalen Einsatz zur Rettung von Flüchtlingen in der Ägäis. Der Einsatz der Minden ist Teil der Initiative _Members assisting Members_ der International Maritime Rescue Federation (IMRF). In ihr sind 125 Organisationen aus 48 Ländern zusammengeschlossen. Im Rahmen des internationalen Einsatzes unterstützen die deutschen Seenotretter derzeit ihre griechischen Kollegen. Foto: Kay Nietfeld/dpa ++ +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Greece: Three children and one adult die after refugee boat sinks 26.10.2021

The Greek coast guard was able to rescue 22 other passengers. Greek officials blamed Turkey for allowing refugees to attempt the dangerous crossing.
Living Planet 1. Teaser DW.com Titel: 210318 DW Living Planet Picture Teaser.png

Up in the mountains: Persian leopards, Carrara's marble and Greek cultural heritage 21.10.2021

On this week's show, we have stories of environmental concerns colliding with symbols of cultural importance. We venture to the spot in Italy where marble for Michelangelo's sculptures once came from. Controversy is also stirring on some mountains in Greece, as wind turbines anger locals. And we hear from a journalist who tracked an endangered leopard through war-ravaged territory.
A seismograph shows the 4.9-magnitude of the earthquake that occurred Thursday, June 16, 2005, in Yucaipa, Calif. A moderate earthquake shook most of southern California startling people and knocking items off shelves and desks, but there were no immediate reports of significant damage or injuries. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

Strong earthquake hits the eastern Mediterranean 19.10.2021

Tremors have been felt in Egypt, Turkey and Greece following the magnitude 6.0 quake. There are no immediate reports of casualties.
TOPSHOT - Greek actress Xanthi Georgiou, playing the role of the High Priestess, lights up the torch during the flame lighting ceremony for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Ancient Olympia archeological site, birthplace of the ancient Olympics in southern Greece on October 18, 2021. - The Olympic flame will once again be lit in an empty stadium on Ovtober 18, 2021, as it starts its truncated journey to Beijing for the Winter Games in February. Like the ceremony in March 2020 to light the flame for Tokyo, and like those Games, which were put back a year, Monday's ceremony is a victim of coronavirus restrictions. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS / AFP) (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Beijing Winter Games flame lit in Greece amid protests 18.10.2021

The ceremony to light the Olympic flame was disrupted as Tibetan and Hong Kong activists held banners protesting human rights abuses in China.
School incidents with attacks and fights against the police from squatting pupils in the vocational senior school of Evosmos who are backed by nationalists - right wing political groups. Students set up road blocks with burning rubbish bins and used fireworks, firecrackers, threw glass bottles, stones and wooden sticks against the police and journalists for second day. Police detained and arrested 38 of them in the area around, Stavroupoli and Ampelokipi. Most of the students in the school outsiders students from nearby school. Among them hooligans with covered faces with full face masks. Evosmos, Thessaloniki on October 1, 2021 (Photo by /NurPhoto)

Golden Dawn is down, but far right rises again in Greece 17.10.2021

A year after the neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn was banned, other nationalist groups are cropping up across Greece. Extremist attacks have become more frequent in the past month.
11.11.2015 A German defense soldier takes the fingerprints of an asylum seeker from Syria in the 'waiting centre' set-up for refugees in Erding, Germany, 11 Novmeber 2015. The soldiers are there provide registration assistance for the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF). In the short-term accomodation is on the site of an air base of the German army and is housing up to 5000 migrants in tents and aircraft shelters. Photo: ARMIN WEIGEL/dpa

Germany still top destination for asylum-seekers in Europe 17.10.2021

The number of asylum applications in Germany has risen again this year. Along with traditional routes through Greece, Italy and Spain, Belarus has become a major migration route in the last few months.
14.10.2021 A woman with an umbrella walks over a gushing river during a storm in southern Athens, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Severe storms swept across Greece Thursday, flooding hundreds of homes in Athens and prompting evacuations on the island of Evia that was ravaged by summer wildfires. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Flooding brings Greece to a standstill, forces evacuations 15.10.2021

Emergency services rescued flood victims as authorities closed schools and public counters across the country.

Juli 2021*** Griechenland l IT Unternehmen TeamViewer in Ioannina, welches ein Deutsches IT Unternehmen vor 2 Jahren gegründet hat. +++nur zur abgesprochenen Berichterstattung++++

Ioannina: A Greek town dreams of becoming an IT hub 12.10.2021

During the eurozone debt crisis half a million highly qualified IT workers left Greece. Athens is now trying to lure them back with pandemic recovery funding from the EU, a quarter of which is spent on digitalization.

Titel: DW Shift Paketroboter 1 Schlagworte: Internet, Deutsche Post, Daimler, Fraunhofer, DHL, Roboter, Drohne, Starship Technologies Wer hat das Bild gemacht/Fotograf?: NDR Bildbeschreibung: Paketroboter

Sorting robots help Greek mail service 05.10.2021

It's called snail mail for a reason because compared with email it would be slow under any circumstances. But postal services are often slowed down even more by human error. In Greece, it's robots to the rescue now.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands after the signing of a new defense deal at The Elysee Palace Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 in Paris. France and Greece announced on Tuesday a major, multibillion-euro defense deal including Athens' decision to buy three French warships. (Ludovic Marin, Pool Photo via AP)

France and Greece sign multibillion-euro defense deal 28.09.2021

France has secured a new defense deal with Greece, reportedly amounting up to €3 billion, after a bitter submarine contract fallout with Australia.
Firefighters look for people in the rubble of a demolished church following an earthquake, in Arkalochori on the island of Crete, Greece, September 27, 2021. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

Greece: One dead after earthquake hits island of Crete 27.09.2021

Some buildings sustained significant damage after a strong earthquake struck the Greek island of Crete. At least one person died and nine were injured as buildings collapsed.

