Greece is situated in southeastern Europe. It is considered the cradle of Western civilization and has a rich historical legacy.
Greece is a member of the European Union and, since 2001, of the eurozone. It also belongs to the Council of Europe, NATO and the World Trade Organization, among other international bodies. Its capital is Athens. This is a collection of DW's latest content on Greece.
On this week's show, we have stories of environmental concerns colliding with symbols of cultural importance. We venture to the spot in Italy where marble for Michelangelo's sculptures once came from. Controversy is also stirring on some mountains in Greece, as wind turbines anger locals. And we hear from a journalist who tracked an endangered leopard through war-ravaged territory.