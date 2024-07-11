Long wait over as Thessaloniki gets first subway line

After decades of delays, Greece's second-largest city, Thessaloniki, is counting the days until the opening of its long-awaited subway line on November 30.

Thessaloniki is Greece's second-largest city and has a population of about 320,000. For most of the city's inhabitants, the daily commute is a nightmare: congestion, an insufficient number of parking spaces, overcrowded busses — and no subway.

But the city's transport infrastructure is about to undergo a radical change. After decades of waiting and numerous delays, Thessaloniki's very first subway line is due to open at the end of November.