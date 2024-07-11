  1. Skip to content
Cars and TransportationGreece

Long wait over as Thessaloniki gets first subway line

Sofia Kleftaki in Thessaloniki, Greece
November 7, 2024

After decades of delays, Greece's second-largest city, Thessaloniki, is counting the days until the opening of its long-awaited subway line on November 30.

Thessaloniki is Greece's second-largest city and has a population of about 320,000. For most of the city's inhabitants, the daily commute is a nightmare: congestion, an insufficient number of parking spaces, overcrowded busses — and no subway. 

But the city's transport infrastructure is about to undergo a radical change. After decades of waiting and numerous delays, Thessaloniki's very first subway line is due to open at the end of November.

Sofia Kleftaki Writer and reporter, predominantly for DW's Greek Service
