Autobahn

"Autobahn" is the German word for motorway and refers to the federal controlled-access highway system in Germany. The network has a length of 13,000 kilometers (8,078 miles) and is one of the densest in the world.

The idea for the construction of the autobahn was first conceived in the mid-1920s, but due to economic restraints construction was slow. The first public road of this kind was completed in 1932 between Cologne and Bonn. Just days after the 1933 Nazi takeover, Adolf Hitler enthusiastically embraced an ambitious autobahn construction project. By 1936, hundreds of thousands of workers were employed in construction, as well as in the supply chain for construction equipment, steel, concrete, signage, maintenance equipment, etc. The autobahns were used by the Nazi propaganda ministry and are often seen as improvement for military transports. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to "Autobahn."

Vor der Ausfahrt Köln-Rodenkirchen hat sich auf der Autobahn A555 in Fahrtrichtung Köln ein erheblicher Stau gebildet. (Themenbild, Symbolbild) Köln, 30.07.2021

Germany: Majority want autobahn speed limits 29.10.2021

Germany's likely next government would appear out of step with the public on this key issue. According to a new poll, Germans prefer speed limits over most other climate protection measures.
22.01.2019, Hessen, Frankfurt/Main: Leuchttafeln zeigen über der Autobahn 3 (A3) nahe des Frankfurter Flughafens eine Geschwindigkeitsbegrenzung von 120 Stundenkilometern an. (Aufnahme mit langer Belichtungszeit) Foto: Silas Stein/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

After election, Germany considers highway speed limit 03.10.2021

Every time Germany gets a new government, the issue of a speed limit on the country's highways shows up on the agenda. After last week's vote, lawmakers are talking it over. Germans, however, remain divided on the issue.
Polizisten und Helfer stehen mit ihren Fahrzeugen auf der Autobahn 9. Wegen eines mutmaßlich bewaffneten Passagiers in einem Reisebus hat die bayerische Polizei die Autobahn 9 zwischen den Anschlussstellen Hilpoltstein und Greding in beiden Fahrtrichtungen komplett gesperrt. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

German police arrest man over attack on bus passengers 22.09.2021

A 30-year-old man allegedly attacked passengers on a bus that was traveling to Serbia, prompting a standoff with the police. The vehicle was eventually seized.
epa03791200 From (L-R) Ralf Huetter, Henning Schmitz, Fritz Hilpert and Falk Grieffenhagen of the German electronic music band Kraftwerk perform on stage during a 3D concert at the Auditorium Stravinski Hall stage, during the 47th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, Switzerland, 17 July 2013. EPA/SANDRO CAMPARDO EDITORIAL USE ONLY ++ +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Kraftwerk co-founder Ralf Hütter turns 75 19.08.2021

Ralf Hütter was the driving force of Kraftwerk, the German pioneers of electronic music. They created a sound that would influence countless other musicians.
Fahrradaktivisten und Klimaschützer demonstrieren auf der B54 bei Dortmund mit einem Fahrradkorso für eine Verkehrswende. Die Initiative Aufbruch Fahrrad und Fridays for Future kritisieren eine schleppende Mobilitätswende und mangelndes Tempo beim Ausbau des Radschnellwegs Ruhr. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany: Climate activists, cyclists oppose autobahn expansion 05.06.2021

Cyclists and climate activists across Germany have defied autobahn construction, arguing that more roading and relentless car traffic violate urgent global climate rescue goals.

Ein ohne Fahrer fahrender Kleinbus der Hamburger Hochbahn fährt durch die HafenCity (Aufnahme mit längerer Belichtungszeit). Die ersten Fahräste können seit Freitag mit dem autonomen Shuttle fahren.

Germany aims to get self-driving cars on the roads in 2022 22.05.2021

German lawmakers greenlit a bill that would allow for some autonomous vehicles to hit public roads as early as next year. But those looking for a driverless joyride on the Autobahn will still have to wait.
Die Polizei setzt einen Wasserwerfer ein. Im Dannenröder Forst haben Ausbaugegner am Samstag erneut Barrikaden errichtet und Pyrotechnik abgebrannt. Nach Angaben der Polizei blockierten sie unter anderem die Not- und Rettungswege eines angrenzenden Logistiklagers. Die Beamten setzten Wasserwerfer ein und entfernten die Hindernisse.

Germany: Water cannon fired at Dannenröder forest activists 05.12.2020

Environmental activists complained that a water cannon was used despite freezing temperatures after they refused to vacate a forest in central Germany. The area is being cleared for the expansion of the A49 autobahn.
10.11.2020, Hessen, Niederklein: Ein Aktivist (gelbe Jacke) wird von Polizisten eines Spezialeinsatzkommandos SEK aus einem Baumhaus entfernt, in dem er sich verbarrikadiert hatte, und festgenommen. Derzeit halten Aktivisten den Dannenröder Forst besetzt und demonstrieren gegen den geplanten Ausbau der A49 und für den Erhalt des Waldstücks, das dem geplanten Ausbau zum Opfer fallen würde. Polizisten sind damit beschäftigt, die verschiedenen Barrieren zu räumen. Foto: Boris Roessler/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Germany: Police begin clearing forest protesters for autobahn extension 10.11.2020

Police began sweeping the Dannenröder Forst in Hesse of barricades and treehouses on Tuesday. Environmental activists have been encamped in the woods for more than a year, protesting the extension of the A49 autobahn.

19.08.2020, Berlin: Ein kaputtes Auto und ein zerstörtes Motorrad stehen auf der Berliner Stadtautobahn A100 in Höhe der Ausfahrt Alboinstraße. Der Staatsschutz ermittelt gegen einen Mann, der für eine stundenlange Sperrung der Stadtautobahn gesorgt hat und eine vermeintliche Munitionskiste bei sich trug. Der Autofahrer hatte zuvor ersten Erkenntnissen zufolge mehrere Unfälle verursacht und dann angekündigt, in der Kiste befände sich ein «gefährlicher Gegenstand», sagte eine Polizeisprecherin in der Nacht. Foto: Paul Zinken/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Germany: Prosecutors suspect 'Islamist' motive in Berlin highway crashes 19.08.2020

Six people were injured, three of them severely, in the incident. Police have arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with the crashes while prosecutors have alleged the incident was an Islamist-motivated attack.
Bildnummer: 50601633 Datum: 05.04.2004 Copyright: imago/Stefan M Prager Musiker Florian Schneider (GER/Kraftwerk) bei einem Konzert, Personen; 2004, M¸nchen, Konzerte, Musiker, Keyboarder, Synthiepop, , Elektro, Pop; , hoch, Kbdig, Einzelbild, Musik, Kunst, Deutschland, Aktion, People,

Kraftwerk co-founder Florian Schneider dies at 73 06.05.2020

Florian Schneider has been dubbed a pioneer of modern music for his integral role in leading Kraftwerk to becoming an international phenomenon. He had struggled with cancer, according to his record label.
13.03.2020, Niederlande, De Poppe: Tempo 100 von 6 bis 19 Uhr steht auf einem Verkehrsschild auf einer Autobahn an der Grenze zwischen den Niederlanden und Deutschland. Nach Norwegen und Zypern führen auch die Niederlande Tempo 100 als Höchstgeschwindigkeit auf allen ihren Autobahnen ein. Foto: Friso Gentsch/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Netherlands reluctantly introduces reduced speed limit 16.03.2020

The speed limit on Dutch highways is down to 100 kilometers per hour — one of the lowest in all of Europe. The government was not eager to impose the measure, but high nitrogen oxide levels nationwide left no choice.
Fahrzeuge fahren am 07.11.2016 in Hamburg über die Autobahn 7. | Verwendung weltweit

Autobahn speed limit requires further review, insurers say 30.12.2019

The auto insurance industry has called for further scrutiny of proposals for a nationwide speed limit. A government commission has proposed a speed limit, saying it could help reduce Germany's carbon emissions.
E-Scooter stehen auf einem Gehweg 06.12.2019, DEU, Deutschland, Hamburg: E-Scooter stehen auf einem Gehweg an den Landungsbrücken in Hamburg. Hamburg Hamburg Deutschland *** E Scooters standing on a sidewalk 06 12 2019, DEU, Germany, Hamburg E Scooters standing on a sidewalk at the Landungsbrücken in Hamburg Hamburg Hamburg Germany

German police pull over drunk e-scooter driver on autobahn 26.12.2019

The late-night Christmas cruiser was pulled over by police outside the city of Cologne. In his defense, the electric scooter rider told police he "accidentally" entered the highway, reportedly still clutching a beer.
Autobahn mit Geschwindigkeitsbegrenzung 130 km/h, Tempolimit auf Autobahnen, Deutschland | highway with speed limit sign 130 km/h, Germany | Verwendung weltweit

German government shows cracks over autobahn speed limit 26.12.2019

Angela Merkel's coalition government showed another fault line over the Christmas holiday: her conservative transport minister petulantly dismissed Social Democrat calls for an autobahn speed limit.
German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer addresses a news conference in Berlin, Germany, December 11, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

German Transport Minister blasted over autobahn toll debacle 22.12.2019

The German opposition is accusing Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer of "gambling away" public funds over his failed plan to introduce a road tax for foreigners only. The government is facing an astronomical lawsuit.
FILE PHOTO: A truck passes a 120 km/h (75 mph) speed limit sign on the A27 Autobahn near the northern German city of Bremen April, 10 2008. The northern city of Bremen became Germany's first state to introduce a speed limit on its motorways on Wednesday, breaking a taboo in a country proud of its fast cars. REUTERS/Morris Mac Matzen/File Photo

Germany urged to tackle climate change with speed limits 05.12.2019

Germany's environment agency has called for the government to bring in a raft of measures to limit carbon emissions from road traffic. Among the proposals are speed restrictions on Germany's autobahns.

