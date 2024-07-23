The mastermind behind the Basotho all-terrain cars

Cars and TransportationLesothoThe mastermind behind the Basotho all-terrain cars To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCars and TransportationLesothoPatronella Diedricks07/23/2024July 23, 2024When we think of iconic means of transportation in Lesotho, the beautiful Basotho ponies are guaranteed to come to mind. But Elias Motlomelo in Maseru has built a fleet of off-road vehicles that are just as maneuverable. https://p.dw.com/p/4idsxAdvertisement