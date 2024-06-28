  1. Skip to content
Self-driving cars – fully autonomous vehicles still far away

Jan Henrich
June 28, 2024

The dream of cars that truly drive themselves remains fairly distant. Though they’ve been predicted for many years, the challenges of developing fully autonomous vehicles have been underestimated. Experts say they’re still at least a decade away.

