Sofia Kleftaki
Image: Argiris Koutsopoulos
Sofia Kleftaki
Author and reporter, mainly for DW Greek
Featured stories by Sofia Kleftaki
Growing up in a Greek refugee camp
How do children learn about the concept of home when their lives are in limbo? DW reports from the Schisto refugee camp.
Migration
06/23/2024
June 23, 2024
Stories by Sofia Kleftaki
Storm Daniel devastates Greek port city of Volos
Storm Daniel devastates Greek port city of Volos
DW correspondent Sofia Kleftaki met some of the residents struggling to cope with the storm's damage.
Catastrophe
09/08/2023
September 8, 2023
02:14 min
