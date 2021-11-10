Visit the new DW website

Berlin

Berlin is the capital of Germany. With a population of 3.5 million people, it is also the largest city. It is a popular tourist destination and cultural hub.

Berlin was first documented in the 12th century. During Germany's Partition in West and East after World War II, it was divided by the Berlin Wall. Since 1990 it has been the capital of reunited Germany. You can find here a collection of recent DW Content on Berlin.

Große Riesenmuscheln (Tridacna gigas), umgeben von zerbrochenen Korallen, Palau, Mikronesien, Ozeanien

Germany: Travelers face steep fine for import of endangered clams 10.11.2021

The family is facing a fine of up to €10,000 for bringing in two shells of a protected giant clam from Kenya. Customs officials said it was a serious infraction to bring the shells in without appropriate permits.
Fotografien von Günter Steffen aus dem Zyklus Ost-Berlin in den Achtzigern, herausgegeben von Günter Jeschonneck.

East Berlin before the Wall fell: a photographer's perspective 10.11.2021

Photographer Günter Steffen captured the final years of East Berlin under the GDR. The pictures reveal a decaying, abandoned city.

Holocaust survivor Margot Friedlaender, Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, his wife Elke Buedenbender, and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel attend the event 1918 - 1938 - 1989: Commemorating November 9 on the anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as the Night of Broken Glass, at the presidential Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany, November 9, 2021. Wolfgang Kumm/Pool via REUTERS

German president marks November 9 pogrom against Jews 09.11.2021

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has underlined November 9 as one being of key importance in German history. Three crucial events took place on the date, including the 1938 Nazi-instigated pogrom against the Jews.

BERLIN, GERMANY - MARCH 26: The Russian Embassy stands on March 26, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. German authorities announced earlier in the day that they are expelling four Russian diplomats as part of a similar move by other European Union countries as a reaction to the allegations against Russia in the Skripal affair. Countries across Europe as well as the United States accuse Russia of being behind the assassination attempt on former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in the United Kingdom. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Russian diplomat found dead in Berlin was 'spy' — report 05.11.2021

The Foreign Ministry has said it is aware a diplomat was found dead outside the Russian embassy last month. The news magazine Der Spiegel said the 35-year-old had fallen from a window before he was found October 19.
Margot Friedländer, Holocaust-Überlebende, steht zur Vorstellung des Bildbandes «Ich lieb Berlin - Margot Friedländer» vor zwei Fotografien von ihr. Der Portraitband «Ich lieb Berlin - Margot Friedländer zum 100. Geburtstag. Ein Portrait » wird vom Edition Andreae - Lexxion Verlag veröffentlicht. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Holocaust survivor Margot Friedländer turns 100 05.11.2021

German Jewish Holocaust survivor Margot Friedländer, who moved back to Berlin at the age of 88, celebrates her 100th birthday on Friday. Her late years of education and reconciliation are being honored this week.

A kiosk with the name BVB (Borussia Dortmund) supporters' meeting booth is pictured in Dortmund, western Germany on February 13, 2020. - Borussia Dortmund, a club that can count on its fans supporting the players with the so-called Yellow Wall in the stadium's south stand, will play French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on February 18, 2020 in the UEFA Champions League round of 16. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

The Germans and their kiosks — a love affair 03.11.2021

You can take Germans out of a kiosk (and even that might require extremely developed persuasion skills) — but you can't take the kiosk out of the Germans.
ILLUSTRATION - Eine Hand hält ein Wasserglas unter einen Wasserhahn. (zu dpa: Keime in Bretzfelder Trinkwasser entdeckt - Abkochgebot) +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Berlin's BER airport: Coliform bacteria found in drinking water 02.11.2021

The German capital's BER airport was almost nine years behind schedule and way over budget when it finally opened for business a year ago. Now, the scandal-hit site has a new problem: dirty water.

Global housing crisis: Are we heading for disaster? 01.11.2021

In this edition of Business Beyond we visit some of the housing crisis hotspots: Berlin, Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Vancouver, New York, Dublin and Tokyo. Are we too late to prevent a global housing disaster?
Denkmal für die ermordeten Juden Europas. Berlin, 09.07.2014 Architektur; Bauwerk; Denkmal; Geisler Fotopress; Geisler-Fotopress; Holocaust-Mahnmal; various; ACE; HUM; architecture; building; monument; memorial

Berlin police apologize for push-ups on Holocaust memorial 01.11.2021

Police in the German capital have issued an apology after photos emerged of officers disrespecting Berlin's Holocaust memorial.
Attila Hildmann bei der 'Hygienedemo' gegen die Coronamaßnahmen der Bundesregierung vor dem Reichstagsgebäude. Berlin, 16.05.2020 | Verwendung weltweit

Germany: Conspiracy theorist Hildmann helped by mole in judiciary, report says 01.11.2021

German public broadcasters found that an IT specialist in the Berlin prosecutor's office passed notorious conspiracy theorist Attila Hildmann confidential information about an ongoing criminal case against him.

Astronomische Uhr und Teynkirche am Marienplatz, Staromestske Namesti, Prag, Tschechische Republik, Europa | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Europe's most beautiful clocks 31.10.2021

Back in time! Early on Sunday morning, the clocks in Europe were put back one hour and set to winter time. As time is on our minds, here are some of the most beautiful clocks in Europe.
28.01.2017 Das Logo am Einkaufszentrum Alexa am Alexanderplatz in Berlin Mitte, aufgenommen am 28.01.2017. Foto: Wolfram Steinberg/dpa

A Berlin shopping mall's COVID vaccination success story 30.10.2021

Germany has one of the lowest vaccination COVID rates in Europe, and a new study suggests those who have not yet had their shots are consciously refusing to get them. But Berlin has one vaccination success story: Alexa.
BAU // Sinsheim , Bundesliga Fußball , TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. Hertha BSC Berlin , Andrej Kramaric ( Hoffenheim )

Andrej Kramaric: An underrated big fish in one of Germany’s smallest ponds 29.10.2021

In his six years at the club, Andrej Kramaric has been the man Hoffenheim have turned to in their moments of greatest need. His talents are worthy of bigger stage, but his loyalty is to be admired in the modern age.
BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 20: The Reichstag building, seat of the national Parliament of the Federal Republic of Germany, the Bundestag, stands on July 20, 2013 in Berlin, Germany. The building opened in 1894, was damaged by fire in 1933, left abandoned and then was put back into use after renovations by Sir Norman Foster following German reunification in 1990, when government institutions began moving from the West German capital of Bonn back to the former capital of Berlin in a united Germany. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)

German court convicts man of spying on Bundestag for Russia 28.10.2021

A court convicts a German man of passing the floor plans of properties used by the Bundestag to Russian intelligence.

Germany: Vaccinating children against COVID-19 28.10.2021

The pharmaceutical company BioNTech will soon apply for approval of a COVID-19 vaccine for children between 5 and 11 years old. DW visited a park in Berlin to find out what parents and children have to say about vaccinating kids.

In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, a technician inspects filled vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the company's facility in Puurs, Belgium. On Friday, July 9, 2021, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is made up of 99.9% graphene oxide, a toxic compound. But, chemical and medical experts who are not associated with Pfizer confirmed to The Associated Press that there is no way graphene oxide would be found in the vaccine. (Pfizer via AP)

COVID pandemic high on agenda at Berlin health summit 25.10.2021

The COVID pandemic is high on the agenda as an influential group of world leaders meets for the World Health Summit in Berlin and online.
