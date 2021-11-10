Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Berlin is the capital of Germany. With a population of 3.5 million people, it is also the largest city. It is a popular tourist destination and cultural hub.
Berlin was first documented in the 12th century. During Germany's Partition in West and East after World War II, it was divided by the Berlin Wall. Since 1990 it has been the capital of reunited Germany. You can find here a collection of recent DW Content on Berlin.
German public broadcasters found that an IT specialist in the Berlin prosecutor's office passed notorious conspiracy theorist Attila Hildmann confidential information about an ongoing criminal case against him.
In his six years at the club, Andrej Kramaric has been the man Hoffenheim have turned to in their moments of greatest need. His talents are worthy of bigger stage, but his loyalty is to be admired in the modern age.