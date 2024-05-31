Alexander Zverev assault trial opens in Berlin

The court heard the defense strategy put forward by Zverev's legal team before the trial was adjourned over a privacy matter. Germany's top tennis player is accused of physically abusing his ex-girlfriend.

Alexander Zverev's assault trial has opened at the Berlin criminal court, with his legal team attacking the charges as "unfounded" and painting the alleged victim, Zverev's ex-girlfriend, as someone who is motivated by fame and money, interested only in her follower count on social media.

Zverev, the reigning Olympic tennis champion, is accused of "physically abusing a woman and damaging her health during an argument." The woman is also the mother of his child.

Starting the trial, Philipp Zündorf, the public prosecutor, read out the charge in full. He said the alleged incident took place at a rented Airbnb apartment in Berlin's Charlottenburg district, sometime between midnight and 2:30 a.m. on May 20 and 21, 2020.

Following a "heated argument," Zverev is alleged to have pushed his ex-girlfriend against a wall and strangled her with both hands, after which she left the building.

The ex-girlfriend, whom DW is not naming in accordance with its policy of not identifying alleged abuse victims, is said to have suffered from throat pain and swallowing difficulties for several days after the incident.

The case has gone to trial because Zverev is contesting a penalty order and fine of €450,000 that were issued in October last year in relation to the alleged incident. He maintains the presumption of innocence until the trial is complete.

'Objective picture of events'

Zverev, who is currently competing at the French Open in Paris, is so far not required to attend the trial in person. Instead, he is being represented by a legal team led by Alfred Dierlamm, a renowned criminal defense lawyer.

Dierlamm, reading from a 12-page document, laid out the arguments that the defense plans to make at the trial. He called the accusations "unfounded" and said the claims were "contradictory in relation to other evidence" that hasn't yet been heard.

"This evidence is relevant to the trial," Dierlamm said, and will come in the form of witnesses who weren't part of the penalty order and new chat messages and communication records. This will give "an objective picture of the events," he said.

Dierlamm sought to portray the ex-girlfriend as fame and money hungry, who used Zverev's credit card to make luxury purchases. "Above all, [her behavior] was to increase her followers on Instagram and TikTok, and live a jetset lifestyle," he said.

The defense lawyer also alleged that the ex-girlfriend had lied about her career and income, citing her claims that she had worked as a financial advisor and at Amazon. "This shows her relationship with the truth," Dierlamm said, adding that everything is connected to a custody dispute over the pair's young daughter.

Hamburg trip

Continuing to read from the document, Dierlamm said the incident couldn't have happened as the ex-girlfriend described it. Giving one example, he said that she told police she escaped the apartment over a gate. "This was a lie, it was fictitious," he claimed.

Two days after the alleged incident, the pair are said to have traveled together to Hamburg, Zverev's home city. They argued again in the car, Dierlamm said, relaying the ex-girlfriend's version of events, but despite her wanting to turn around and return to Berlin, they continued on to Hamburg.

Germany's tennis ace has maintained his innoncence and belief in the German judicial system Image: Aurelien Morissard/AP Photo/picture alliance

While there, Dierlamm said, the pair had a "blessed evening" with friends and family. Video recorded at the time showed a "fun atmosphere, a good mood. There were no injuries visible, there was no sign of disharmony."

Trial adjourned over privacy matter

The trial will also hear from a medical forensics expert and a speech expert presented by the defense. It was claimed in court that the ex-girlfriend's accusations were a copy of those made by Olya Sharypova, another of Zverev's ex-girlfriends.

In 2020 and 2021, Sharypova alleged Zverev was violent towards her multiple times, in Monte Carlo, New York, Geneva and Shanghai.

The speech expert, Dierlamm said, found that the ex-girlfriend "copied Sharypova's wording and media strategy," adding that the expert "has rarely seen a case like this that is so clear cut. The findings are absolutely clear."

Wrapping up his arguments, Dierlamm said the ex-girlfriend threatened Zverev in a WhatsApp conversation that she "would go to the media like Olya, if [Zverev] doesn't pay more money."

Shortly afterwards, the trial was adjourned, following a request from the defense. Zverev's legal team wants the rest of the trial to be held behind closed doors, to protect his privacy and the welfare of his daughter.

Zverev knocked tennis legend Rafael Nadal out in the first round of the French Open Image: Frank Molter/dpa/picture alliance

'Not about the money'

Speaking to reporters outside the courtroom, Michael Nitschke, representing the ex-girlfriend, said he had "nothing against" the request to hold the rest of the trial in private. The sole presiding judge, Barbara Lüders, is expected to take a decision on this on Monday.

The strategy of Zverev's legal team was "to be expected," Nitschke said. "You're not surprised, they are good lawyers. Their goal is to undermine her credibility."

Asked about his client's motivations, he said: "It's definitely not about the money. It's about justice. That's what she hopes for."

Edited by: James Thorogood