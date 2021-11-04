Visit the new DW website

Tennis

Tennis is one of the most popular sports in Germany. Since the days of high profile German tennis legends Boris Becker and Steffi Graf, however, interest has somewhat waned.

These days Germany's women are highest up the rankings, where players Andrea Petkovic and Sabine Lisicki regularly have success. Below is a collection of recent DW Sports articles on tennis.

China's Peng Shuai serves to Japan's Nao Hibino during their first round singles match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

China: Authorities delete tennis star's #MeToo post about ex-top official 04.11.2021

Chinese authorities have censored almost all online discussion of a tennis star's allegations against a former top official. The censorship highlights the sensitivity around the private lives of Communist Party leaders.
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 08: Andrea Petkovic of Germany plays a forehand in her Women's Singles first round match against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia during day one of the 2021 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on February 08, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Mike Owen/Getty Images)

Germany's Andrea Petkovic: Sexism far from dead in tennis 02.11.2021

German tennis player Andrea Petkovic has praised Billie Jean King as a pioneer of gender equality in sports. However, at the same time she warned that "latent sexism" is still very much alive in professional tennis.
DW Business Africa

DW Business Africa 15.09.2021

Ghana's economy grows 3.9% in Q2 - Ugandan teacher gets creative to teach tech - Tennis star Emma Raducanu a marketing dream
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, center, waves to the crowd after losing to Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, in the men's singles final of the US Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

US Open: Medvedev crushes Djokovic's dream of calendar Grand Slam 13.09.2021

Novak Djokovic lost 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final. The Serb fell short of becoming the first man in over half a century to win a calendar-year Grand Slam.
11.09.2021 Emma Raducanu, of Britain, reacts after defeating Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, during the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Britain celebrates Emma Raducanu's US Open Grand Slam win 12.09.2021

Emma Raducanu, who won the US Open tennis final as a qualifier, has been hailed as the new queen of British sport. The 18-year-old is the country's first women's Grand Slam singles champion since 1977.
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, tosses her racket to herself after losing to Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, during the third round of the US Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Naomi Osaka announces tennis break after US Open loss 04.09.2021

The world No. 3 tennis player broke down in tears as she announced her decision to withdraw temporarily from the sport.
Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games - Athletics - Men's Shot Put - F11 Final - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 30, 2021. Oney Tapia of Italy in action. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Highlights of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Day 7 31.08.2021

From the athletics track to the table tennis tables, there were plenty of highlights from Day 7 of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Recap the best of the action here.
31.07.2021, xlakx, Fussball Regionalliga Nordost, Berliner AK - TeBe Berlin emspor, v.l.Rintaro Yajima Berliner AK 07 8,Sebastian Huke Tennis Borussia Berlin 11,Charmaine Haeusl Berliner AK 07 31 DFL/DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS as IMAGE SEQUENCES and/or QUASI-VIDEO Berlin *** 31 07 2021, xlakx, Football Regionalliga Nordost, Berliner AK TeBe Berlin emspor, v l Rintaro Yajima Berliner AK 07 8 ,Sebastian Huke Tennis Borussia Berlin 11 ,Charmaine Haeusl Berliner AK 07 31 DFL DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS as IMAGE SEQUENCES and or QUASI VIDEO Berlin

Berlin football club barred from using victim support fund as shirt ad 05.08.2021

Unable to find a sponsor for the new season, Tennis Borussia Berlin wanted to promote a support fund for victims of far-right violence. But the local FA fears the shirt ad would "provoke a certain group of people."
Tennis: Olympia, Einzel, Herren, Finale, Zverev (Deutschland) - Chatschanow (Russisches Olympisches Komitee) im Ariake Tennis Park. Alexander Zverev in Aktion.

Tokyo Olympics: Alexander Zverev wins gold in men's tennis 01.08.2021

Alexander Zverev has recorded a straight-sets victory over Russian opponent Karen Khachanov, becoming Germany's first Olympic singles champion since Steffi Graf in 1988. It's the first significant victory of his career.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Dave Shopland/Shutterstock 12238720cn Alexander Zverev celebrates victory against Djokovic - Men s Singles semi-final Tennis, Ariake Tennis Park, Tokyo Olympic Games, Olympische Spiele, Olympia, OS 2020, Japan - 30 Jul 2021 Tennis, Ariake Tennis Park, Tokyo Olympic Games 2020, Japan - 30 Jul 2021 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTXHUNxGRExMLTxCYPxROMxBULxUAExKSAxONLY Copyright: xDavexShopland/Shutterstockx 12238720cn

Tokyo Olympics digest: Alexander Zverev to play for gold after Novak Djokovic upset 30.07.2021

Germany's Alexander Zverev ended Novak Djokovic's quest for a golden slam, eliminating the Serbian the semifinals of men's tennis. Follow the latest from Tokyo on DW.
27.7.2021***Tennis: Olympia, Vorkampf, Einzel, Damen, Achtelfinale, Vondrousova (Tschechien) - Osaka (Japan) im Ariake Tennis Park. Naomi Osaka reagiert nach einem verlorenen Punkt gegen Marketa Vondrousova. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Naomi Osaka crashes out of Olympics tournament 27.07.2021

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka has suffered a surprise loss in her home Olympics. The 23-year-old is a face of the Games, having lit the Olympic cauldron at the opening ceremony.
ABD0006_20210724 - TOKIO - JAPAN: Liu Jia (AUT) am Samstag, 24. Juli 2021, während ihres Vorrunden-Spiel gegen Hend Zaza (SYR, im Hintergrund) im Tokyo Metropolitan Museum anl. der Olympischen Sommerspiele in Tokio. - FOTO: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH - 20210724_PD1249

Tokyo's youngest Olympian hopes to inspire others despite exit 24.07.2021

Syrian table tennis player Hend Zaza hopes her story can inspire people from war-torn countries despite a first round defeat. At just 12 years old, Zaza is the youngest Olympian to feature at the Tokyo Games.
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Javier Garcia/BPI/Shutterstock 11977037qd Naomi Osaka during her first round match French Open Tennis, Day One, Roland Garros, Paris, France - 30 May 2021 French Open Tennis, Day One, Roland Garros, Paris, France - 30 May 2021 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTXHUNxGRExMLTxCYPxROMxBULxUAExKSAxONLY Copyright: xJavierxGarcia/BPI/Shutterstockx 11977037qd

Naomi Osaka: Netflix, nationalism and marketing at the Tokyo Olympics 14.07.2021

A month has passed since Naomi Osaka withdrew from the public eye, citing depression. The 23-year-old tennis star is set to return to the court at the Olympic Games in Tokyo — and her marketing company is in overdrive.
(210305) -- DOHA, March 5, 2021 (Xinhua) -- Quadri Aruna of Nigeria competes during the men's singles round of 16 match against Joao Geraldo of Portugal at WTT Contender Doha in Doha, Qatar on March 4, 2021. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Tokyo Olympics: The African table tennis star hoping to end Chinese dominance 13.07.2021

Nigerian table tennis player Quadri Aruna is looking to win a medal at the Olympics in a field dominated by Chinese players. He is his continent's biggest hope, a job for which he seems well prepared.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic, with Britain's Catherine (R), Duchess of Cambridge, holds the winner's trophy after beating Italy's Matteo Berrettini during their men's singles final match on the thirteenth day of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 11, 2021. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Djokovic wins Wimbledon, matching Nadal and Federer in career Grand Slams 11.07.2021

Novak Djokovic has become just the third male tennis player to win 20 Grand Slam titles after beating Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon final. Victory in the US Open later this year would complete a Calendar Slam.
Australia's Ashleigh Barty holds the winner's Venus Rosewater Dish trophy after winning her women's singles match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova on the twelfth day of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 10, 2021. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by PETER NICHOLLS / POOL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by PETER NICHOLLS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Australian Ashleigh Barty wins 2021 Wimbledon title 10.07.2021

World number one Ashleigh Barty won her second Grand Slam singles title by defeating Karolina Pliskova in three sets. Barty is the first Australian woman to win Wimbledon since trailblazer Evonne Goolagong Cawley.
