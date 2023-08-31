US Open: 50 years on from first equal pay triumph

50 years since equal prize money was awarded to men and women for the first time at the 1973 US Open, a lot has changed in the tennis world. But the battle for equal pay started by Billie Jean King is ongoing.

A rousing applause went through New York's Arthur Ashe stadium, when former First Lady Michelle Obama introduced tennis legend Billie Jean King on court.

Waving to the crowd and with tears in her eyes, the 79-year-old hugged Obama before making her way to the microphone stand in the middle of the packed out arena. Visibly caught up in emotion, all she managed at first was a big sigh.

King retired from tennis in 1983 after an illustrious career that included winning 12 Grand Slam singles titles. But her biggest victory came off the court and, on the opening night of the 2023 tournament, King celebrated the 50th anniversary of the US Open becoming the first sporting event to offer equal prize money to female and male competitors.

1973 as a turning point

This year's final Grand Slam tournament offers a record purse of $65 million (€60 million) and caps off 17 consecutive years with pay equity at all four Grand Slams. The woman who "made it all possible," according to Michelle Obama, now found herself lost for words in the center of the biggest tennis stadium in the world.

After winning the 1972 US Open, Billie Jean King and fellow women's players threatened to boycott the 1973 event, unless women got the same prize money as men Image: Ray Stubblebine/AP Photo/picture alliance

In her tribute, Obama recalled how King, the US Open champion in 1972, formed an alliance with her fellow women's tennis players, threatening to boycott the tournament the following year unless women got the same prize money as men. That same summer it was announced that the women's winner's purse would increase by $15,000 (€13,800), meaning that both men's and women's champions would each receive $25,000 (€23,000).

In 2007, Wimbledon was the last of the Grand Slam tournaments, along with the French Open to move to equal pay for both genders, 39 years after the 'Open Era' began in 1968.

King: 'Our work is far from done'

"Women's tennis is the leader in women's sports", King said during her speech. "But while we celebrate today, our work is far from done."

The work she is referring to was on show in the lead-up tournaments to this year's US Open. The Canadian Open offered a total prize pool of $9.4 million (€8.6 million), of which only $2.8 million (€2.6 million) went to the women's draw, while the men pocketed $6.6 million (€6.1 million), despite players from both sexes playing the same amount of sets in the competition.

Since 2021, in even-numbered years the men's tournament is held in Montreal, while the women's competition is held in Toronto, and vice versa in odd-numbered years. Some argue, that the revenue that the men's tournament brings more spectators through the gates and generates more TV money.

Cincinnati Masters winner Coco Gauff received less than half the price money of men's champion Novak Djokovic Image: Aaron Doster/AP Photo/picture alliance

Inequality on show

Even some stars of the game like Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal bought into that narrative, with Djokovic saying at the 2016 Indian Wells Masters "the stats are showing that we have much more spectators on the men's tennis matches. I think that's one of the reasons why maybe we should get awarded more."

Nadal made similar comments at the 2019 Australian Open, stating "if they sell more tickets than what we sell tickets, they deserve more than us." Both have since backtracked, voicing their support for a union of the male's and female's governing bodies.

A week after the Canadian Open, the discrepancy in prize money was on show once again at the Cincinnati Masters, even though the women's and men's draws took place at the same venue, meaning fans paid the same amount of money to watch men's and women's matches.

But yet again, the men's champion Novak Djokovic took home around $1 million (€920,000) in prize money, while his female counterpart Coco Gauff had to settle for roughly $450,000 (€420,000) — less than half. Women's tennis might be making progress, but it is still very much playing catch-up.

Murray: "WTA and ATP need to work together"

So, why the hold up?

Former world number one Andy Murray is one of the biggest advocates for equal pay in tennis. Confronted with the disparity in prize money before his first match in Cincinnati, Murray said the individual tennis governing bodies ATP and WTA have to work together to find a solution.

Andy Murray has been a long-time advocate for equal pay in tennis Image: Javier Rojas/ZUMAPRESS/picture alliance

"I always felt like when we're competing at the same event on the same courts, we should be playing for the same prize money," the former Wimbledon champion said. "I think it is difficult for it ever to become truly equal until the ATP and the WTA sort of actually combine and work together."

In a first step in that direction, the WTA announced in June that all combined 1000- and 500-level events — the sport's top competitions outside the Grand Slams — will offer equal prize money by 2027. The non-combined tournaments will do so by 2033.

If everything goes to plan, Billie Jean King will be 89 years of age by the time prize money in professional tennis will be evenly distributed between men and women. 50 years after the tennis champion's activism won equal pay for women at the 1973 US Open, she is still leading the fight for equity — and she's far from done.

Before leaving the stage, King finished her speech with a quote from American civil rights activist Coretta Scott King: "Struggle is a never-ending process. Freedom is never really won. You earn it and you win it in every generation."

