Jonathan Crane

Before joining DW in 2017, Jonathan worked for France 24 and Eurosport in Paris, and Channel 4 News and Reuters in London. He also tried his hand at print journalism at The Prague Post, a city close to his heart.

Jonathan has reported from some of the biggest events in sport, including the Rio Olympics in 2016, the football World Cup in Russia in 2018 and the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022.

He studied French and German at the University of Nottingham and is a broadcast journalism graduate from London College of Communication. Jonathan is also a former competitive swimmer, although his budding career sadly peaked at the age of 13.